Sir Martin Sorrell: Creatives Are Obsessed With Money, Hypocritical

Finally season four of Adam Ferrier and Brent Smart’s Black T-Shirts podcast has dropped and the first episode features the inimitable Sir Martin Sorrell as teased in B&T a while back when Ferrier did his best to sell Thinkerbell to the industry’s diminutive titan.

As previously reported, B&T was lucky enough to be invited along to the recording of the episode where Ferrier and Smart did an admirable job in keeping the ad legend on track who’s lost none of his sharpness, wit and enthusiasm for the game of advertising and marketing despite his 79 years on this earth and a recent battle with cancer.

Among the many unguarded anecdotes he shared, Sir Martin laid out his delight and being described by David Ogilvy as an odious little shit and his belief that creatives are actually very motivated by money.

“Let me just lay it out,” Sorrell said. “The very interesting point is all those creative gods and goddesses, actually, were very focused on financial gain. They dressed it up often as though they had no interest whatsoever in the financials, but you know, Chiat/Day, Weiden + Kennedy . . . are very successful businesses financially. So, you know, I think there’s a little bit of, dare I say it, hypocrisy.”

Adam Ferrier is the founder of award-winning creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO at one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

