AdvertisingB&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Adam Ferrier Tries To Sell Thinkerbell To Sir Martin Sorrell 

David Hovenden
David Hovenden
2 Min Read

Sir Martin Sorrell told Telstra CMO Brent Smart that David Droga was wasted at Accenture Song and Adam Ferrier, national chief thinker at Thinkerbell, that if he (S4 Capital) were to buy Thinkerbell he would put David Droga in as CEO.

In a wide-ranging interview with one of advertising’s most storied leaders for their Black T-Shirts podcast, Ferrier and Smart swung from blank cheques to world politics as they attempted to elicit as many pearls of wisdom from Sorrell’s 50 years of advertising experience. B&T’s editor-in-chief David Hovenden was lucky enough to be invited along to watch the proceedings.

In a little over an hour and half, Smart and Ferrier managed to pull off one of the better interviews I have seen with Sorrell. It was also very jovial.

“There are not economies of scale in creativity . . . so big does not necessarily mean best. It might in media, but it doesn’t in creativity,” was the discussion point Sorrell was embarking on when he concluded that Droga was indeed not making the most of his considerable skills.


Sorrell said that while Droga’s appointment was a smart move for Accenture, he argued that being bogged down in the weeds of the consulting firm’s aggressive acquisition strategy rather than focusing on the “big ideas”.

Sorrell was also full of praise for Smart’s +61 agency model comparing it to General Motors’ approach, which had four independent agencies having the big ideas for each of its four big brands – Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Sorrell said that his business, Monks then wrapped a system to produce content, buy digital media, and collect and analyse data at scale. Bear Meets Eagle on Fire has the big ideas for Telstra (+61) while TBWA does the grunt work.

Check out these juicy clips from the whole podcast below. The entire Black T-Shirts whole episode will be available to watch and listen to from next month.

 

Related posts:

  1. Accenture Song & Publicis Top July’s New Business Rankings Following Huge Lego & Tourism Australia Wins!
  2. Aaaand Cut! Let’s Hear It For Adland’s Best Of The Best Film Directors!
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Uber Ads Global Sales Boss Hails Australia & NZ Teams As “Critical” To It Smashing Global $1bn Revenue Target Ahead Of Schedule
  4. Hardhat Addresses ‘The Elephant In The Womb’ With A Charity Art Auction
TAGGED: , , , , , ,
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
Follow:
David Hovenden is one of the co-founders of The Misfits Media Company and is B&T's editor-in-chief. He has been writing about advertising, marketing and media for more than 15 years. At the same time, he has also written for B&T's sister publication Travel Weekly on all matters travel related. Through this publication he can claim to have stepped foot on every continent in the world (now claimed to be eight, if you accept NZ is its own continent). He has also covered the business of law when he was editor-in-chief and publisher of Lawyer Weekly. Human Resources when he worked for that eponymously named title and a plethora of business and technology publications including, but not limited to PC Week, Australian Personal Computer, Web Week, Internet World, Factory Equipment News, Architecture Today and Building Product News. In his spare time David enjoys fishing, kayaking, fine dining and spending time with his family.

Latest News

Foxtel Media’s Mark Frain: We’re Bang On Track
Weekend Ratings: Raygun Sets Internet Ablaze As Australia Completes Our Greatest-Ever Olympics Performance
Olympics Closing Ceremony Wrap: Tom Cruise Channels Indiana Jones, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Drop It Like It’s Hot
ESPN Remains ‘Home For Hoops’ In ANZ With NBA & WNBA Media Rights Extension
Register Lost your password?