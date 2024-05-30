TV Ratings (29/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club UK Tops Wednesday Night Prime Time 

TV Ratings (29/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club UK Tops Wednesday Night Prime Time 
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The game show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, reached 1.51 million viewers with an average Total TV audience of 853,000.

Ten’s MasterChef posted an average audience of 596,000, and Nine’s The Summit recorded an average audience of 558,000.

The 1% Club also came out on top in average audiences across the key demos of 25-54 year olds, 16-39s and grocery shoppers.

Seven’s Home And Away also posted strong numbers in the 7pm to 7.30pm slot.

TV Ratings 29 May 2024

More TV Ratings:




Please login with linkedin to comment

oztam tv ratings

Latest News

Liz Wigmore & Foundation Team Migrate Into Omnicom’s Hearts & Science
  • Advertising

Liz Wigmore & Foundation Team Migrate Into Omnicom’s Hearts & Science

Omnicom’s bespoke media agency Foundation Australia will soon retire its brand and operate under the Hearts & Science banner. Hearts & Science has grown its agency proposition in this market by appointing Liz Wigmore as managing director. Omnicom Media Group is folding the whole Foundation Australia team – which numbers in the dozens – and […]

Mark Tompkins Adds Creative Power To Enthral
  • Advertising

Mark Tompkins Adds Creative Power To Enthral

Storytelling agency Enthral has bolstered its creative offering with the addition of Creative Director Mark Tompkins. Tompkins joins the agency with more than 20 years of experience and a who’s who of agencies in Australia and London on his CV, including TBWA, DDB, Clemenger and Ogilvy. Until now, all of Enthral’s creative work has relied […]

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency
  • Advertising

Porsche Reviews Creative Agency

Nothing says "midlife crisis" like a Porsche, does it? Or for men who can't afford one - the ill-thought-out ponytail.