TV Ratings (29/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club UK Tops Wednesday Night Prime Time 

The game show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, reached 1.51 million viewers with an average Total TV audience of 853,000.

Ten’s MasterChef posted an average audience of 596,000, and Nine’s The Summit recorded an average audience of 558,000.

The 1% Club also came out on top in average audiences across the key demos of 25-54 year olds, 16-39s and grocery shoppers.

Seven’s Home And Away also posted strong numbers in the 7pm to 7.30pm slot.

