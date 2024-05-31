TV Ratings (30/05/24): Carlton Win Against Port Adelaide Draws A Crowd For Seven

Seven’s AFL: Thursday Night Football raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,781,000 and average audience of 608,000, as viewers watched the game between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, which culminated in Carlton taking home the win.

After winning just two of their five most recent games heading into Thursday night against Port Adelaide, just where the Blues’ team members’ heads were at was unclear.

But a final quarter smashing of the Power handed the Blues their first-ever win over a South Australian side at Adelaide Oval, and has shot them up inside the top four at the start of Round 12.

Speaking on Fox Footy post-game, former AFL stars Jason Dunstall, David King and Leigh Montagna gave the Blues big praise for their performance in South Australia.

“It was really impressive, they just worked them over,” said Dunstall. “I’ve never seen a stoppage quarter like it; 7.1 in 30 minutes of footy from Carlton is just unbelievable, I think it shows the power that Carlton has,” added King.

The stoppage battle that Dunstall alluded to was abundantly clear in the second half, when the Blues swung a -7 clearance differential in the first half to a +8 differential in the second.

Also on Seven, The Chase Australia came just below Thursday Night Football, with a Total TV National Average Audience of 731,000. A Current Affair and Tipping Point Australia followed closely behind, with a Total TV National Average Audience reach of 928,000 and 754,000, respectively.

