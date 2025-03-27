See You At The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian, Tomorrow!

NewsletterTechnology

Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian

Tomorrow is the big day—the winners of the 2025 Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, will be announced!

In addition to the Awards winners, we’ll also be revealing the 20 faces that make up the Women Leading Tech Power List.

The Women Leading Tech Awards celebrate the diversity and inclusion that makes the industry better.

You can check out this year’s finalists HERE.

Or take a look over last year’s Awards winners and Power List.

At a time when this is under threat due to some hare-brained decisions emanating from the halls of power in the US, it’s more important than ever that we stand together.

We hope to see you all tomorrow evening at the Hyatt Regency Sydney.

If you email [email protected], you might be lucky enough to snag one of the very final remaining tickets. We’re down into single digits, so you’ll need to be quick.

