See (Nearly) All Of The Snaps From Last Night’s Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian!
What an evening we had at Sydney Town Hall at the Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian last night!

Did you miss out? Do you want to find some snaps of yourself for LinkedIn? Or do you want to find a poorly timed candid snap of a colleague to send around the team?

Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with this first round of pictures from last night’s incredible do!

But before you start scrolling through the gallery, find out who won what at the Women Leading Tech Awards and who made the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List!




