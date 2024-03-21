Meet The Incredible Inductees To The Inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List!
The 20 inductees to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List have been revealed and they make for incredible reading.
Featuring inspirational CEOs such as Melanie Perkins, founders including Maree Isaacs and leading scientists such as Dr. Cathy Foley, the Women Leading Tech Power List showcases the most powerful women in the sector.
These lists are based on four simple criteria:
1. The size and health of the organisation of which the woman is a part of,
2. The social, cultural, economic and even political importance of the work that they do,
3. The arc of their career — which sometimes involves a squiggly line rather than a straight course to the top,
4. How each woman uses her power to help inclusivity and equality.
Of course, this is a subjective ranking. It would be reductive to rank these women based on any arbitrary but quantifiable metric, such as market capitalisation when they contribute so much more to so many more people.
To find out exactly why they made the list, you can read all about this remarkable cast of industry leaders HERE.
20. Megan Dalla-Camina, Founder and CEO, Women Rising
19. Jane Adams, Executive General Manager, Human Resources, Technology and Operations, CommBank
18. Kate Carruthers, Chief Data and Insights Officer, UNSW Sydney
17. Amy Glancey, Chief of Staff, Atlassian
16. Lisa Currie, Chief Information Security Officer, Bureau of Meteorology
15. Dr. Cathy Foley, Chief Scientist, Australian Government
14. Rebecca Haagsma, Chief Product Officer, Nine Entertainment Co.
13. Rianne Van Veldhuizen, Managing Director, Amazon Web Services
12. Naomi Shepherd, Group Industry Director, Meta
11. Melinda Petrunoff, Managing Director, Pinterest
10. Kate Pounder, former CEO, Tech Council of Australia
9. Miranda Ratajski, Chief Information Officer – Group Business Units, Westpac
8. Jo Hayes, Divisional Chief Information Officer, Group Services, ANZ
7. Robyn Denholm, Chair, Tesla
6. Maree Isaacs, Co-Founder, Executive Director, WiseTech Global
5. Sarah Carney, Chief Technology Officer ANZ, Microsoft
4. Katrina Troughton, Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Adobe
3. Melanie Silva, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Google
2. Melanie Perkins, Co-founder and CEO, Canva
1. Vicki Brady, CEO, Telstra
