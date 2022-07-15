Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore

Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Peter Helliar (main image) has admitted he was nervous about Chrissie Swan filling in for Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

When Bickmore took off for three months, Swan stepped in to man the desk in her absence. Swan is no stranger to television she’s done everything from The Circle to The Masked Singer.

However, comedian and Project veteran, Helliar has admitted he was anxious about how Swan would fare.

Yahoo Lifestyle reported that Helliar said: “It was a big chair for Chrissie to sit into. She’s obviously been on the show before in that fourth seat, but that’s the seat where you’re reading the news.

“So I was excited to have her on but I was also a bit nervous because I was like, she hasn’t read the news before. People like Carrie and Lisa [Wilkinson] make it seem really easy and effortless, but there is a real craft and art to it and reading the news is something I’m glad I don’t have to do.”

However, Helliar made it clear that Swan did a fabulous job, “The biggest compliment I can give her as far as the job goes is that we thought the three months was going to take forever because Carrie’s the captain of our team, there’s no doubt about it, and it actually went quite quickly.”

Who can forget when Swan managed to host the show after losing her voice from The Logies? Or the times she lambasted Steve Price for his views. She was clearly a trooper.

Of course, now Carrie has returned and is already making headlines for covering the gender pay gap in Australia.

