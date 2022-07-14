“Tone Deaf!” Carrie Bickmore Gets Called Out For Commenting On The Gender Pay Gap

Mary Madigan
Carrie Bickmore is being called out for talking about the gender pay gap because it is rumoured she earns more than her male co-hosts. 

Rumours are that Bickmore takes home $1.5 million a year, about $600,000 more than her male co-hosts – although none of this is confirmed and Network 10 has told B&T the network does not comment on wages. 

Yesterday, The Project ran a very cool and vital segment on how the Gender Pay Gap in Australia is currently sitting at $1 billion. 

To break it down, men in Australia earn about $1 billion more than women in Australia a week – wow, right? According to Australia’s Gender Pay Gap Statistics, the gap sits at 13.8 per cent, and women bring home around $200 less than men a week. 

But instead of focusing on the fact that men are earning way more cash across the board, the internet has become fixated on the fact that Bickmore might be an exception to the rule and make more than the men she works with. 

Hence why: The Daily Mails headline reads: “Tone Deaf Moment Carrie Bickmore Weighs In On Australia’s 1 Billion Gender Pay Gap – Despite Being Paid Almost Double Her Male Co-Host Waleed Aly.” 

The problem with this argument is it negates a bunch of things. The Project was calling out the Gender Pay Gap in Australia, so the one that impacts everyone. The gap means women usually retire with way less superannuation than men and ultimately are financially worse off. 

How is it tone deaf for Bickmore to comment on facts? The facts are that while yes, she may be earning more, but most women, the majority of women are earning less. Just because she’s managed to be an exception doesn’t mean we don’t need change and she wasn’t using the segment to advocate for her own pay rise! She was discussing a larger issue backed up by facts, figures and research. 

It’s also worth noting that while Waleed Aly also introduced and commented during the segment, no one is saying he shouldn’t comment on the pay gap.

Bickmore is in a position of power and she’s using that power to call attention to a major issue. She isn’t being tone deaf, she’s speaking out, and that’s more than plenty of men can say that are earning more than women. 

    1. What an EXCELLENT article, thank you so much (tbh I was a bit worried when I saw just the headline!).

