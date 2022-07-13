Carrie Bickmore Returns To Her Post At The Project

10’s Carrie Bickmore has returned to The Project after a 3-month hiatus.

Bickmore broke hearts when she announced she’d be taking some time away from the iconic desk and travelling with her family. At the time, there were a few rumours that she might never come back, but thankfully they turned out to be just rumours.

Bickmore and her family went travelling around Europe, and besides her partner being accidentally caught naked on a Skype work call, it seems like she had some time away from the spotlight.

Sadly this does mean that Chrissie Swan won’t be on the show as much, but it does mean more Bickmore.

Bickmore wrote on Instagram, “This feels weird! Hope I remember how to do it @theprojecttv 🤣 see you at 6.30 💋”

The internet has also reacted to Bickmore’s coming back to 10’s flagship show.

It’s nice to see a show on a network where the female hosts last just as long as the male hosts.