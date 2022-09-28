Nine Eyeing $500 Million Cheque To Keep Oz Open Rights

Nine Entertainment will reportedly need to pony up $500 million if it wants to keep Tennis Australia’s broadcast rights.

The Australian has reported that Tennis officials have hinted that Nine will need to bring in a bid around the $100 million mark annually.

For context, when Nine inked a deal with Tennis Australia in 2019, it secured the first year of Tennis Australia rights for $48.5 million and the years following around the $60 million mark. At the time, the deal made plenty of noise because previously, Seven had held the rights for three decades.

Nine’s contract with Tennis Australia is set to expire in 2024, and while it’s been a huge ratings success for the network, a big money deal like that means there is still plenty to consider. Ultimately it could mean that Seven enters the bidding ring again.

Ash Barty’s Australian Open win brought in over 2 million eyeballs. But she’s now retired, and while there’s a huge chance, a new Aussie Tennis great could appear and bring in the eyeballs, there’s also a chance interest will dwindle in the sport if Australians don’t have a horse in the race.

B&T has reached out to Nine for comment.