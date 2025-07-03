VISA Continues Its Ongoing Support Of Women’s Football, Sponsoring The Asian Cup

Visa has announced its sponsorship of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, expanding upon a long history supporting the growth of women’s football.

“I’m excited to play in Australia again as there’s nothing quite like playing in front of an Aussie home crowd,” said Ellie Carpenter, Team Visa ambassador and Australian Matildas’ star. “Visa has been one of the first supporters of my sporting journey, and I can’t wait to see how we build on the momentum and energy from the FIFA Women’s World Cup back in 2023 for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.”

“Over 11 million Australians tuned in to watch the Matildas face England in 2023, making it the most-watched TV program in over 20 years. I am proud that we are expanding our commitment as the Official Global Supporter for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” said Alan Machet, group country manager, Visa Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be played in five stadiums across three host cities, featuring 27 matches with the top 12 national teams. The semi-finalists from this tournament will directly qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 while quarterfinalists will advance to the qualifying rounds for the 2028 Olympics.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our partnership with Visa, who we now welcome as an Official Global Supporter of the Continent’s premier women’s national team competition,” said Datuk Seri Windsor John, AFC general secretary.

“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 aims to be the greatest ever edition in the tournament’s history, and we look forward to working in close collaboration with Visa to realise our shared ambitions for the growth and empowerment of the women’s game across Asia.”

By partnering with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Visa reaffirms its long-term commitment to women’s football, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of female athletes across Asia and beyond.

“Visa have been an exceptional partner, and with this new deal for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, we’re taking our collaboration to the next level, and can’t wait to see this new venture unfold,” said Patrick Murphy, CEO of AFG.

Visa is one of the world’s most active sponsors of women’s football; it was the first ever UEFA sponsor dedicated to women’s football and the first Global FIFA Women’s Football Partner.

This partnership complements Visa’s support for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and the Women’s Olympic Games Football Tournament in 2028.

Ongoing partnerships include the UEFA Women’s Football, the U.S. Women’s National Team and the SheBelieves Cup.