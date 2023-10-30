Monday TV Ratings: SAS Proves A Drag For Seven, As Nine Nabs The Win In A Close One

Seven’s celeb-filled SAS Australia continues to prove a drag for the network, once again beaten by its entertainment rivals last night.

SAS could only muster 381,000 according to overnight OzTAM metro numbers. Meanwhile The Block took a dip but was the most watched entertainment show of the night with 651,000.

10’s combo of Have You Been Paying Attention? (589,000) and The Masked Singer (which peaked at 520,000 for the reveal) proved the right combo for the network.

Nine took Monday honours with 27.4 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven wasn’t far off the money with 26.7 per cent. 10 posted 20.4 per cent, the ABC had 18.8 per cent and SBS managed 6.8 per cent.

Seven’s news was the most watched show of the night with 965,000. Rival Nine grabbed 768,000. ACA had 660,000.

Other standouts for Seven included The Chase (532,000) and Home And Away (469,000).

10’s The Project had 295,000.

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (216,000) again toppled Today (192,000).

The ABC’s evening went this way: 7pm news (593,000), 7.30 (490,000), Australian Story (509,000), Four Corners (361,000) and Media Watch (362,000).

SBS’ best was its World News with 137,000.