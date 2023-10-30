Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip

Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was a painful loss for the Philippines yesterday with the Matildas beating the team 8-0 in an Olympic qualifier.

Proving that Aussies are still obsessed with the Matildas a total of 523,000 metro viewers watched the game on Network 10 yesterday, putting it second for entertainment.

Nine’s The Block was the most-watched show of the night by a mile with 990,000 metro viewers watching the game.

On Seven, 480,000 metro viewers watched the 1% Club and 320,000 metro viewers watched Border Security.

The ABC’s Joanna Lumley Spice Trails had 461,000 metro views and Annika had 405,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 37.9 per cent, followed by Seven with 22.8 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 per cent, Network 10 with 16.2 per cent and SBS with 6.7 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
37.9%22.8%16.2%16.4%6.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1THE BLOCK -SUNNine Network990,000
2SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network782,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network770,000
4ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV533,000
5FOOTBALL: MATILDAS V PHILIPPINESNetwork 10523,000
660 MINUTESNine Network481,000
7THE 1% CLUBSeven Network480,000
8JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURE-EVABC TV461,000
9ANNIKA-EVABC TV405,000
10BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINESeven Network320,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

Matilda Newtork Ten

Latest News

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 
  • Opinion

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 

Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends.  Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors.  Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
  • Media

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions

SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
  • Marketing

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account

Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
  • Marketing

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five

Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
  • Marketing

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing

New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
  • Marketing

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network

Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]

OPINION: The World (And Media) Can Not Be Silent About Gaza
  • Media

OPINION: The World (And Media) Can Not Be Silent About Gaza

In this opinion piece, Catherine de Clare, contributing literary editor at B&T looks at how the media coverage is shaping the narrative around Palestine. Old men start wars, then young men fight them and die. There are plenty of historical big hitters- Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Herbert Hoover who have a quote that says something […]

Loan Morris Launches New Media Agency
  • Marketing

Loan Morris Launches New Media Agency

French Australian independent media agency CEO Loan Morris (pictured above) today launches 27 Degrees Media, a new-generation media agency with a unique offering for brands and with offices in Australia and France. After moving to Australia from her native France in 2006, Morris enjoyed a successful 17-year career in media and was previously CEO of […]

First Nations Content Creators Front & Centre With New Publicis Initiative
  • Marketing

First Nations Content Creators Front & Centre With New Publicis Initiative

The inaugural Born Blak program held its first kick-off session for the ten First Nations content creators selected to take part in the program. Led by Publicis Groupe (spearheaded by PR and influencer agency Herd MSL) and talent and influencer marketing agency Born Bred, the initiative aims to create opportunities for First Nations content creators […]

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]