Sunday TV Ratings: Matilda Fever Continues As Team Thrashes The Philippines 8-Zip
It was a painful loss for the Philippines yesterday with the Matildas beating the team 8-0 in an Olympic qualifier.
Proving that Aussies are still obsessed with the Matildas a total of 523,000 metro viewers watched the game on Network 10 yesterday, putting it second for entertainment.
Nine’s The Block was the most-watched show of the night by a mile with 990,000 metro viewers watching the game.
On Seven, 480,000 metro viewers watched the 1% Club and 320,000 metro viewers watched Border Security.
The ABC’s Joanna Lumley Spice Trails had 461,000 metro views and Annika had 405,000 metro views.
Overall Nine won the night with 37.9 per cent, followed by Seven with 22.8 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 per cent, Network 10 with 16.2 per cent and SBS with 6.7 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|37.9%
|22.8%
|16.2%
|16.4%
|6.7%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|THE BLOCK -SUN
|Nine Network
|990,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS – SUN
|Seven Network
|782,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|770,000
|4
|ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV
|ABC TV
|533,000
|5
|FOOTBALL: MATILDAS V PHILIPPINES
|Network 10
|523,000
|6
|60 MINUTES
|Nine Network
|481,000
|7
|THE 1% CLUB
|Seven Network
|480,000
|8
|JOANNA LUMLEY’S SPICE TRAIL ADVENTURE-EV
|ABC TV
|461,000
|9
|ANNIKA-EV
|ABC TV
|405,000
|10
|BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINE
|Seven Network
|320,000
