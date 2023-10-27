Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran

It was a good night for Network 10 last night as a total of 361,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Matildas take on Iran.

The Matildas beat Iran 2-0 despite audiences describing the game as “difficult”.

The network’s ratings were also helped by family-favorite Gogglebox which pulled in a total of 433,000 metro viewers.

Overall Network 10 pulled in an audience share of 24.2 per cent, which put it just behind Nine with 26.0 per cent and Seven with 24.5 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase was the most-watched show of the night with 466,000 metro viewers signing up. Home and Away pulled in a total of 419,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.0% 24.5% 24.2% 17.4% 7.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 789,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 770,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 735,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 716,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 622,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 555,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 466,000 8 RBT Nine Network 440,000 9 CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA Network 10 433,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 419,000