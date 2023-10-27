Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran

Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was a good night for Network 10 last night as a total of 361,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Matildas take on Iran.

The Matildas beat Iran 2-0 despite audiences describing the game as “difficult”.

The network’s ratings were also helped by family-favorite Gogglebox which pulled in a total of 433,000 metro viewers.

Overall Network 10 pulled in an audience share of 24.2 per cent, which put it just behind Nine with 26.0 per cent and Seven with 24.5 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase was the most-watched show of the night with 466,000 metro viewers signing up. Home and Away pulled in a total of 419,000 metro views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.0%24.5%24.2%17.4%7.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network789,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network770,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network735,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network716,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network622,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV555,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network466,000
8RBTNine Network440,000
9CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIANetwork 10433,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network419,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]