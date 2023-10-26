Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Thrash The Dutch By 309 Runs In Cricket World Cup

A late night didn’t swap eager-eyed cricked fans witness the home team win their third cricket world cup game in a row.

A total of 356,000 Aussies watched Australia thrash the Netherlands last night. It was a record-breaking game for Glenn Maxwell who hit a 40-ball hundred – the fastest yet at this year’s World Cup in India.

Australia will need to win 3 out of their 4 remaining games if they are to make it to the semi-final. Their next match is against New Zealand on Saturday.

Nine’s The Block was the most-watched entertainment show of the night with a total of 611,000 metro views watching.

It was followed by The Chase (Seven) with 458,000 metro viewers and Hard Quiz (ABC) with 421,000 metro viewers.

Overall Nine won the night with 35.9 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 23.5 per cent and the ABC with 18.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 35.9% 23.5% 15.0% 18.2% 7.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 744,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 724,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 702,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 694,000 5 THE BLOCK -WED Nine Network 611,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 563,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 538,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 458,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 421,000 10 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 421,000