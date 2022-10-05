McDonald’s Australia Launches Wholesome Recruitment Campaign Via Akcelo

To help recruit crew for restaurants across the nation, McDonald’s Australia has launched an integrated employer brand and recruitment campaign celebrating the unique spirit of mateship that makes Macca’s, Macca’s.

‘Mates make it Macca’s’, from brand experience and innovation company Akcelo, highlights the crew’s camaraderie, their daily traditions and inside jokes, and the countless joys and perks of working with your mates.

The campaign kicked off across the AFL and NRL grand finals, headlining a multi-month campaign period supported by a bespoke mobile game to accelerate applications, along with Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snap ads, plus integration into McDonald’s CRM program and its mobile ordering app.

The Macca’s Burger Challenge game becomes a new evergreen asset that can help prospective Macca’s crew build base skills in a gamified experience to test speed, coordination and memory, encouraging them to find out if they have what it takes to become part of the McDonald’s team.

The game will help accelerate applications by letting players challenge their mates and see the variety of roles available at their local Macca’s restaurant.

McDonald’s Australia employs more than 110,000 people in restaurants and corporate offices Australia-wide and is the largest employer of youth in the country. Creating thousands of new jobs each year, McDonald’s spends over $40 million a year on training and people development.

Amanda Nakad, marketing director at McDonald’s Australia, said: “Our crew members are the backbone – and the heart – of Macca’s. No matter who you are or where you work across our restaurants, one thing our crew value the most is the joy of working with their mates. With this campaign, we’re thrilled to invite the public behind the scenes of our day-to-day operations and show Australia what working at Macca’s is all about.”

Aden Hepburn, CEO at Akcelo, said: “When growing up in Australia, working at McDonald’s is almost a rite of passage that can build lifelong mates. Akcelo is delighted to have been tasked with creating this innovative and integrated campaign that reflects how those who work at Macca’s, no matter what age, help make Macca’s, Macca’s.”

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s AustraliaChief Customer Officer: Chris BrownMarketing Director: Amanda NakadSenior Brand Manager: Maxine NetrayanaAssistant Brand Manager: Jaya Virk

Creative Agency: AkceloGroup Creative Director: Louise McQuatCreative Partner: Oskar Westerdal & Jon FoyeSenior Art Director: Grga Calic Senior Copywriter: Edwin HughanChief Strategy Officer: David Di Veroli

Strategist: David Gray

Head of Design: Mark BerrySenior Designer: Tien Vu, Mori Reyes & Jamie MuscatBusiness Lead: Gabriel Montalban & Anthony Brooker

Content Production Lead: Mark ‘Bucket’ SummervilleSenior Producer: Matt Barber, Michael Debach & Edward KrauseDigital Producer: Lucien Kronenberg & Daniel BurnsEditor, Social: Sam Bryant Motion Designer, Social: Fraser Dinsdale

Creative Services and Operations Lead: Bonnie RyanCreative Project Delivery Lead: Sophie Tschuchnigg

Chief Executive Officer: Aden Hepburn

Film Production: Collider

Director: Dylan DuclosDOP: Max WalterExecutive Producer: Karen Bryson & Olivia HandkenProducer: Melissa WeinmanEditor: Brad HurtGrade: Matt Fezz

Online: Matt Campbell

Photography & Social: Sam I AmPhotographer: Benito MartinProducer: Sally Andersson

Original Music & Sound: Rumble Studios

