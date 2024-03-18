Johnson & Johnson’s Former Consumer Healthcare Arm Reviews Creative

Johnson & Johnson’s Former Consumer Healthcare Arm Reviews Creative
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Kenvue, whose brands include Band-Aid, Johnson’s Baby, Listerine, Neutrogena and Nicorette, has begun a global creative review placing Omnicom’s DDB Worldwide on notice.

One of the world’s largest consumer healthcare businesses has launched a global review of its creative agency roster.

Kenvue, previously the consumer division of Johnson & Johnson before it was spun off in 2022, currently works with DDB Worldwide for its global advertising requirements, with recent work led by its Paris office. Omnicom sister agency BBDO handles Kenvue’s corporate brand work, while the design agency Wolff Olins designed its new corporate identity.

In Australia, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health has worked with One Green Bean as its content and communications partner, and Publicis Groupe for media, data and digital duties. 

It previously worked with DDB Australia for its local creative through a bespoke full service unit called ‘Josephine’, but the pair parted company in 2022.

Kenvue claims it is the largest pure play consumer healthcare group in the world with net sales of more than US$15.4 billion ($23.5 billion) in 2023.

The business listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became independent of Johnson & Johnson in August 2023.

A Kenvue spokesperson told the UK advertising title Campaign the review was part of a “regular business process”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

DDB Johnson & Johnson Kenvue

Latest News

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD. Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media. Previously, he held positions […]

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
  • Advertising

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF. THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. […]

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two
  • Campaigns

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from […]

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market
  • Marketing

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market

Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have had a dramatic impact on the number of people moving in and around Sydney over the past month, drawing big crowds into the heart of the city and its surrounding suburbs. New data from digital outdoor company QMS reveals a […]

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure
  • Marketing

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure

Dentsu‘s MKTG Sports and Entertainment has unveiled a significant evolution, including the launch of a specialised PR and Talent Marketing division, investment in expanding its Creative Services group, and a centralised approach to brand and rights holder servicing with increased production capabilities and a strengthened in-stadium sports presentation team. Lead Image: MKTG CD Ross Allen; […]