Johnson & Johnson’s Former Consumer Healthcare Arm Reviews Creative

Kenvue, whose brands include Band-Aid, Johnson’s Baby, Listerine, Neutrogena and Nicorette, has begun a global creative review placing Omnicom’s DDB Worldwide on notice.

One of the world’s largest consumer healthcare businesses has launched a global review of its creative agency roster.

Kenvue, previously the consumer division of Johnson & Johnson before it was spun off in 2022, currently works with DDB Worldwide for its global advertising requirements, with recent work led by its Paris office. Omnicom sister agency BBDO handles Kenvue’s corporate brand work, while the design agency Wolff Olins designed its new corporate identity.

In Australia, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health has worked with One Green Bean as its content and communications partner, and Publicis Groupe for media, data and digital duties.

It previously worked with DDB Australia for its local creative through a bespoke full service unit called ‘Josephine’, but the pair parted company in 2022.

Kenvue claims it is the largest pure play consumer healthcare group in the world with net sales of more than US$15.4 billion ($23.5 billion) in 2023.

The business listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became independent of Johnson & Johnson in August 2023.

A Kenvue spokesperson told the UK advertising title Campaign the review was part of a “regular business process”.