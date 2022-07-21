Former MD Of M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment Joins Nine As Director Of Trade Marketing

Former MD Of M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment Joins Nine As Director Of Trade Marketing
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nine has announced that highly regarded marketing executive Jamie Gilbert-Smith (main image) will join the company as director of Trade Marketing.

Having more than two decades of strategic marketing experience, Gilbert-Smith has most recently been national business partnerships director at creative content agency Hogarth and was previously managing director at M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment.

Gilbert-Smith’s extensive experience spans the UK and Australia across marketing, content and sponsorship agencies, including Ogilvy, Lowe, Octagon and M&C Saatchi.

Over the last 17 years, he has worked as a strategic advisor to some of the leading brands in Australia, focusing on brand experience, sponsorship leverage, branded content, TV shows, PR, media integration and experiential programs.

More recently, at Hogarth, Gilbert-Smith led a team of consultants disrupting traditional content creation models to enable brands such as Suncorp, BIG W, Myer, Nestle and Woolworths to realise the potential of their adtech and martech capabilities to achieve omnichannel full funnel personalisation at scale.

Gilbert-Smith is relishing the challenge of evolving Nine’s strategic approach to B2B marketing, amplifying the company’s market-leading suite of assets in Television, Digital, Publishing and Audio during a period of acceleration towards a digital future.

“Having spent a long time in agencies, I’m looking forward to working in Australia’s media company. It’s an incredibly interesting and exciting time in Australian media. I look forward to working with Liana and the team to help our customers realise the potential of the Nine platform and the opportunities our assets represent for brands,” said Gilbert-Smith.

Liana Dubois, Nine’s chief marketing officer, said: “I am thrilled Jamie is joining Nine in what is, without doubt, one of the most exciting jobs in B2B marketing.

“Jamie’s experience, strategic capability and simply how he sees the world are a fantastic addition to our team at Nine. ”

Gilbert-Smith begins his role on Monday.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Jamie Gilbert-Smith M&C Saatchi Nine

Latest News

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect

Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the […]

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD
  • Technology

MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD

The MiQ workie sent for six bottles of sparkling & some cabanossi sticks as Fiona Roberts promoted to MD.