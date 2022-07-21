Former MD Of M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment Joins Nine As Director Of Trade Marketing

Nine has announced that highly regarded marketing executive Jamie Gilbert-Smith (main image) will join the company as director of Trade Marketing.

Having more than two decades of strategic marketing experience, Gilbert-Smith has most recently been national business partnerships director at creative content agency Hogarth and was previously managing director at M&C Saatchi’s Sport & Entertainment.

Gilbert-Smith’s extensive experience spans the UK and Australia across marketing, content and sponsorship agencies, including Ogilvy, Lowe, Octagon and M&C Saatchi.

Over the last 17 years, he has worked as a strategic advisor to some of the leading brands in Australia, focusing on brand experience, sponsorship leverage, branded content, TV shows, PR, media integration and experiential programs.

More recently, at Hogarth, Gilbert-Smith led a team of consultants disrupting traditional content creation models to enable brands such as Suncorp, BIG W, Myer, Nestle and Woolworths to realise the potential of their adtech and martech capabilities to achieve omnichannel full funnel personalisation at scale.

Gilbert-Smith is relishing the challenge of evolving Nine’s strategic approach to B2B marketing, amplifying the company’s market-leading suite of assets in Television, Digital, Publishing and Audio during a period of acceleration towards a digital future.

“Having spent a long time in agencies, I’m looking forward to working in Australia’s media company. It’s an incredibly interesting and exciting time in Australian media. I look forward to working with Liana and the team to help our customers realise the potential of the Nine platform and the opportunities our assets represent for brands,” said Gilbert-Smith.

Liana Dubois, Nine’s chief marketing officer, said: “I am thrilled Jamie is joining Nine in what is, without doubt, one of the most exciting jobs in B2B marketing.

“Jamie’s experience, strategic capability and simply how he sees the world are a fantastic addition to our team at Nine. ”

Gilbert-Smith begins his role on Monday.