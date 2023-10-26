Foxtel Makes It Rain With Explosive Upfront Announcements
The torrential rain that pummelled the venue where Foxtel was holding its upfronts yesterday evening did nothing to dampen the mood, with the streamer announcing several landmark moves.
Here are some of the highlights:
Its name is Hubbl
Foxtel saved the best for last yesterday with CEO Patrick Delaney taking to the stage right at the end of the presentation to reveal the name of its new cross-service streaming hub.
Addressing the issue of overwhelmed Australian viewers, Foxtel revealed the official name of Project Magneto – Hubbl.
The highly-anticipated project aims to bring together free and streaming entertainment into one user interface.
The Hubbl experience is “delivered via a world-leading entertainment operating system (OS)”, which will be available on two different devices, giving consumers access to a universe of content whilst unifying their subscriptions.
Backed by global leaders in entertainment technology – Comcast USA and Sky UK – Hubbl is described as having “world scale” whilst being “designed for Australia”.
Hubbl is a small device that plugs into any compatible TV. The only way to make the Hubbl experience better will be to buy Hubbl Glass – a world-class TV with Hubbl and a high-quality builtin sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord, no other wires.
Patrick Delany, CEO, Hubbl and Foxtel Group, said: “We all love the explosion of choice that streaming has delivered us over the past few years. But there is no doubt we are all experiencing the same frustrations: having to go in and out of apps, keeping track of show recommendations, remembering what we started but did not finish watching and who in the family is paying for what. Hubbl solves these frustrations.
“Hubbl is the next quantum leap in entertainment technology and is the solution to a complex Australian streaming landscape caused by the fabulous explosion of choice in streaming services available to Australians.
Foxtel Partners With VideoAmp To Challenge Media Measurement
Foxtel Media yesterday announced plans to change how media is bought, valued and sold in Australia. The company unveiled a new partnership with US-based, media measurement and optimisation software company, VideoAmp to develop a new measurement system that will accurately capture viewing data from across Foxtel Group services.
Speaking at Foxtel Media’s 2024 Upfront, CEO Mark Frain mentioned that the Group had reached a digital tipping point in viewership, with 66 per cent (3.1 million subscribers) of the company’s customer base coming from its streaming services. Frain explained that existing ratings methodologies were struggling to keep pace with the rapid shift in viewership to digital streaming platforms.
“As a whole, the Foxtel Group has more viewership data than ever before, and we need a sophisticated solution that can leverage these large datasets. VideoAmp is an established, proven entity in the US, and we’re excited to be working with them to create a new measurement system that’s fit for purpose and connects the dots between ad exposures, audiences, and outcomes,” said Frain.
The Foxtel Group holds extensive viewership data for over four million subscribers. Under the FoxTest initiative, the new measurement system aims to support brands with advertiser appetite moving away from small measurement panels towards the utilisation of premium and scaled data sets in order to deliver better business outcomes.
“The US television market has operated as a multiple currency marketplace for several years, and we are now seeing the Australian market come around to the concept as more cross-platform audience measurement is required, and brands and agencies flag concerns about economic headwinds,” said Frain.
VideoAmp boasts an impressive publisher roster for their measurement services in the US, including Warner Brothers Discovery, Disney, NBC Universal and Televisa Univision.
Foxtel Media reimagines audience data
Foxtel Media has selected Kantar Media to deliver a new audience measurement service, ingesting data collected from Foxtel subscribers’ set top boxes using return path data technology.
The Kantar powered service will unlock the power of the viewing data captured through more than one million Foxtel set-top boxes installed in Australia.
Foxtel Media will access the data using the powerful AdvantEdge software from Kantar Media’s TechEdge software unit. The solution incorporates data validation, processing, demographic mapping, capping (adjusting long viewing sessions into realistic viewing levels) and quality control.
Mark Frain, CEO, Foxtel Media commented “In 2023, we should all be able to confidently measure and trade digital currency in a digital world. Foxtel Group has access to data from over one million set top boxes and more than 3.1 million streaming customers, and we’d be negligent if we leave this data idling for another minute. That is why we’ve engaged with Kantar, a world-renowned and locally familiar measurement player, to process and analyse viewing data from the true scale of set top boxes being used in Australia. We’re looking forward to delivering new insight into our audiences to aid media planning.”
The service will be able to provide a granular understanding of pay-tv consumption and subscriber behaviour in Australia. Foxtel Media anticipates it will be available to clients from 1 December 2023, and will also include viewing data from the past two years.
Keld Nielsen, senior director at Kantar Media added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Foxtel Media, leveraging our deep experience in processing operator data to unlock the value of their subscriber data. We are excited to explore new opportunities that serve the Australian media industry, unlocking further opportunities to integrate and enrich more data services in the future”.
Please login with linkedin to commentFoxtel
Latest News
Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]
Disegno Announces New Partner
Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.
Type + Pixel Strengthens Senior Team With Trio Of New Appointments
Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has made three new senior hires including a new lead creative team to drive the agency forward.
“Bottoms Up!” Matthew McConaughey & Wife Go Butt Naked Promoting His Tequila Brand
There's no finer beverage to make you want to call an ex at 3am to discuss unfinished business from 2019 like tequila.
Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran
How did B&T attend last night's Foxtel upfronts AND do the TV ratings at the very same time? Uncover all our lies here.
Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners
Heading to the Harvest Rock Festival? Here's all the brands that will be bombarding you while you queue for the toilets.
SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]
B&T Awards The Work: Best Use of Social Media
It's all the nominees in the B&T Awards social category for 2023. And, can you believe it, not one featuring a cat.
All The Photos From The NGEN Halloween Events!
Adland throwing its weight behind Halloween festivities. Arguably starting to replace Melbourne Cup festivities.
Bruce Lehrmann, Who Is Currently Suing Network 10 For Defamation, Is Named As Man Charged With Toowoomba Rape
Alas, it's more dreadful Bruce Lehrmann news. Here's hoping it doesn't ruin your weekend.
“Remember The Power You Hold”: TBWA’s Renata Yannoulis On Create Space & Diversity In Advertising
B&T's chatting diversity with TBWA's Renata Yannoulis. Stopped short of getting a star rating on the Taylor Swift movie.
AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]
n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]
“Disruption To The Status Quo Was Top Of The Agenda” – Industry Responds To Foxtel Upfronts
Foxtel delivered a super slick upfronts to adland last night. Made even super slicker after the party pie tray incident.
16% Of Gen Z’s Own Their Own Home Says Afterpay Coming Of Age Report
The newest report into Gen Zs. Confirmation too they're wearing Nirvana T-shirts while not knowing any actual songs.
WPP Turns Red In Q3
WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.
Amazon Ad Sales Up 26% & Touts AI For Further Growth
It doesn't sound like there'll be too much devon and two-minute noodles in the Bezos household on these rosy results.
Hate Halloween? 5.3 Million Aussies Set To Spend A Spooky Half-A-Bill On It This year
B&T won't wade into the whole Halloween in Australia debate, suffice to say it's the one time we talk to our neighbours.
B&T Sponsors Your Work Drinks With Our Friday Quiz
Take B&T's trivia quiz & go into the chance to win sweet, sweet liquor! Pregnant women advised not to take said trivia.
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.
Thicker Than Water: B&T Takes A Look At Avenue C’s Family Connections
It's more related adlanders who happily work together. And possible reminder if you haven't phoned your mum for a while.
Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]
Got Something To Say? Pitch Your Session Ideas For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest!!
Fancy yourself the next Sir Martin Sorrell, Dee Madigan or Mark Ritson? You can pitch your session ideas for Cannes in Cairns straight to the selectors below! Mind you, as Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry, we’re only picking the best session with the most innovative and […]
Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]
Save Cash & Sleep Better – Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Hotel Partners
Cannes in Cairns is back, bigger and better than ever before. The highly successful event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract even more delegates than last year, and you won’t want to miss out! By booking with one of our four hotel partners you’ll receive a specially curated price for […]
Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]
Doing Deals With The Dragon – My Experience Working As An Adman In China
Here, ad man Chris Walton talks about his time in China where being "detained" appears part of the cultural experience.
What It’s Really Like to Attend SXSW Sydney And How To Get The Most Out Of The Experience
Here, young GroupM-er Jazmaree Dawson chats about her recent SXSW experience. B&T thinks it could've done with showbags.
Budding Thespian? Find Out Who Adland’s Best Of The Best Casting Directors Are, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
As a confession, casting directors rarely get a look-in at B&T. So you can imagine how hard this list was to assemble.
Ex-Telstra Industry Veteran Named New amaysim CMO
Telstra's Peter MacGregor jumps ship to rival amaysim. Thankfully, all enemies were spared in Pete's leaving speech .
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Thrash The Dutch By 309 Runs In Cricket World Cup
After a slow start, the Aussies hit form in the cricket. Meaning we all need to start pretending to be interested again.
Uber Australia Hit With Huge Fine For Spammy Email Marketing
Uber cops massive fine for spamming customers. Receives no compensation for its typically fruity fresh smelling cars.
Spikes Asia Opens Awards Submissions & Announces Jury Presidents For 2024
Spikes Asia awards submissions are now open for 2024. Why not Liquid Paper your B&T Awards submission to save on time.
OMD’s Daniel Vines: “It Was Clear That Paramount Is Looking Well Beyond 2024”
OMD's Daniel Vines casts his media-focused lens on Paramount's upfronts. Fear not, no ants got burnt in the process.
Meta Reports Strong Ad Sales But Warns Israel-Hamas Conflict Will Hit Ad Spend
Zuck reportedly treating himself to a fresh set of blue monogrammed polos after Meta reports bullish Q3s.
Bringing Media In Line With An Audience-First Approach To Marketing
ThinkNewsBrands CEO Vanessa Lyons has penned this exclusive piece. Which, you'll agree, is better than reader's poetry.