Fast 10: Atomic 212°’s Claire Fenner On Marketers’ Mixed Messages & Being Creative in 2024
Atomic 212° is one of the country’s top independent media shops. Claire Fenner, having spent nearly a decade at the agency, first as general manager, then as managing director and partner, before finally becoming national CEO in February last year, is one of the main reasons behind that success. In between her busy schedule, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, found time to ask her 10 very fast questions.
1. Atomic 212 had a cracker year in 2023, can you keep up the momentum in 2024?
Absolutely; the momentum isn’t slowing. We have a long track record of consistent growth interspersed with big leaps like we’ve seen in the past 18 months. We have a lot of experience in managing that growth and making sure it is sustainable, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do this year.
2. As a hot indie what sets you apart from your indie rivals and the big holdcos?
That’s a simple answer: it’s our people and our product. Everything we do is striving to deliver smarter, faster and more accountable media for our clients.
3. I keep getting mixed messages, how is the year ahead shaping up for your client base?
The reason for mixed messages is that the reality is so varied for each business. Most of our clients aren’t too concerned about the current economic conditions and are moving forward without wavering from their plans. Naturally, there are always going to be some businesses that are more sensitive to the economic conditions we’re facing. We support them through that and will be ready to adapt our plans as needed to make sure they get the best result for their business.
4. With so much happening in the media world, how do you stay on top of things?
I do a lot of reading, a lot of talking and listening to the smart people around me. We all just need to keep learning and embracing the new opportunities and challenges that our industry is faced with more and more frequently. It wouldn’t be any fun if nothing changed!
5. What’s your top priority as the CEO this year?
While there are a few initiatives we’re working on in the agency this year, ultimately my biggest priority will always be the people in our business and ensuring we’re supporting them to do their best work, enjoy what they do and continue to grow.
6. How would your clients describe your leadership style?
Humble and solutions-focused.
7. What keeps you up at night — besides a restless child?
Leading more than 160 people and all of the challenges that come with running a business of our size. It’s a significant responsibility.
8. Juggling your CEO role and being a single mum seems like a superwoman task. How do you do it?
I’m definitely no superwoman. I have my ups and downs in both roles, and I just try to find new ways to make it work whenever I hit a hurdle. I prioritise what really matters between the two and just try to keep all the balls in the air.
9. Can you tell us something that isn’t on your LinkedIn profile?
There’s a lot that’s not on my LinkedIn profile I must admit, although I have always loved creative pursuits and have neglected this part of me in the past decade. So, I’m making an effort this year to create time to paint just for the sake of painting or take whatever other opportunities for creativity present themselves outside of work. Watch this space!
10. Have you got any New Year’s resolutions – notwithstanding that we’re nearly a quarter of the way through 2024?
I don’t do resolutions because I’m almost guaranteed not to keep them. However, as mentioned before, finding time for more creativity would be the closest thing to a New Year’s resolution for me this year, and I look forward to seeing what I can make of it.
Check out the other instalments in the Fast 10 series here:
- Fast 10: B&T Chats Marketing & The Future With The Marketing Academy’s Sherilyn Shackell
- Fast 10: Ogilvy’s Sally Kissane On Winning Gongs & Zinger Burgers!
- B&T Grabs Fast 10 Questions With Mike Rebelo!!
- B&T’s Fast 10 Questions With Rose Herceg!
- “Awards Won’t Win You A Pitch!” 10 Quick Ones With Initiative’s Award-Winning CEO Melissa Fein
- It’s A Quick 10 Questions With Former GroupM Supremo John ‘Steady’ Steedman
- It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
- “Adland Has Defied The Doomsayers!” It’s 10 Questions With Omnicom Supremo Peter Horgan
Please login with linkedin to commentAtomic 212 Fast 10
Latest News
First Look At Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande) Is HERE
The first-look trailer for Universal’s movie Wicked – starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – has landed. In the trailer, released by Universal on Monday, we are introduced to Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for the first time. We also hear the beginnings of the wildly successful hit from the musical Defying Gravity. Wicked is a […]
Vale Peter Cameron, DDB’s Widely-Respected Finance Chief
The sad news keeps on coming with the passing of DDB's legendary CFO, Peter Cameron.
“Worst Super Bowl Ad Of All Time!” Jesus Feet Washing Ad Freaks Viewers Out
This Super Bowl ad is for a Christian charity group. And please don't complain to B&T, we're already going to Hell.
Seven’s Profits Plummet By 50% for H1 2024 Amid ‘Weakness’ In Ad Market
James Warburton again proving the Scarlet Pimpernel of Australian media, once again timing his exit to perfection.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Freemantle Dockers Accused Of Not Taking Climate Concerns Into Consideration When Selecting Sponsors
The Freemantle Dockers launched back in 1994 and have long since been considered one of the best clubs to ever play in the competition. Despite this accolade, Dockers fans have had a rough go of it, with the club never winning a premiership in their nearly 30-year history. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors […]
Spotlight On Sponsors: Sponsors Remain Steady At Dolphins As The NRL’s Newest Club Heads Toward Season Two
The NRL’s bright and shiny new club had a roaring start last year, dominating a number of clubs, establishing brand-new rivalries and finishing in an impressive 13th place in just their first year in the competition. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL […]
EssenceMediacom Retains Mable Following Competitive Pitch
Did you hear "you little rip snorter" bellow from EssenceMediacom towers this morning? Discover the source here.
Angelene Falk To Appear As Guest Speaker At ADIA Annual Leaders Forum
The Australian Data and Insights Associating has announced Australian information commissioner Angelene Falk as special guest speaker in its upcoming annual leaders forum. Appointed to the role of information commissioner and privacy commissioner in 2018, Falk has advanced the protection of Australians’ privacy through her work on international privacy bodies, helping shape global data protection […]
Report: Aussie Tech And Digital Salaries Have Increased By As Much As 35% In A Year
The hiring market is experiencing significant change fluctuating between a frenzied candidate-short market and a more cautious employer-driven market according to Talent’s ‘More Than Money Salary Guide 2024’ which was released today. Tech and digital salaries continue to steady out but remain strong for key skillsets such as cybersecurity and AI. The report features key […]
Robert Irwin Signs On As G’day Parks Ambassador
Becoming an almost weird cookie cutter image of his dad continues to prove lucrative for the young Irwin lad.
MFA Industry Census Reveals Decline In Talent Churn
The MFA Industry Census is much like a Trent Dalton novel, yet with no plans to turn it into a Netflix mini-series.
Dove Campaign Washes Away Stereotypes Created About Women’s Bodies During Carnival In Brazil
According to a ground-breaking survey by Dove, 80% of Brazilian women reveal feeling uncomfortable and disrespected by stereotypes about their bodies perpetuated by people worldwide. In support of combating this reality, the brand presents the campaign #RealBrazilianWomen, which questions the image of Brazilian women, constantly sexualized and reduced to their appearance, especially by foreign tourists. […]
SXSW Sydney 2024 Session Select Is Now Open
SXSW Sydney has opened its Session Select is now open for 2024. Lead image L-R: Lulu Dembele, Grace Tame In 2024, there are 23 Conference tracks to choose from, including a few brand-new ones. SXSW Sydney has also included tracks for the Creator Economy, Cyber & Your Data, Education & Skills, Fashion, Lifestyle & Beauty, […]
World Radio Day Celebrates Radio’s Dynamic Future
Radio’s continued global potency in attracting and keeping mass audiences while maintaining trust and entertaining people is being championed today, UNESCO’s World Radio Day. Established to acknowledge the creation of United Nations Radio on 13 February in 1946, the 2024 theme of “Looking Forward to Radio’s Next Century” shines a light on radio’s remarkable past, […]
BTC Promotes Rachael Lucas To Head Of Marketing And Communications
Australia’s home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets announced the promotion of Rachael Lucas to the position of head of marketing and communications. The promotion comes at a time when BTC Markets has witnessed a significant increase in activity, as the crypto market shows signs of recovery from the prolonged crypto winter. Lucas has over 15 years […]
Aquent Salary Guide Reveals The Gender Pay Gap Persists In Marketing, Design & Technology Fields
Sadly, a new study reveals the pay gap still exists in adland. On the upside, it gives conferences plenty of material.
From Integrated To Isolated: Super Bowl Ads Miss The Big Idea Connection
In this guest post, EssenceMediaCom creative strategist Liz Penton discusses the pitfalls of this year’s Super Bowl advertising. As the confetti settles on another Super Bowl, the advertising industry takes stock of the commercial triumphs and fumbles witnessed during one of the most-watched television events of the year. However, a surprising trend has emerged from […]
BBC Earth Brings Interactive Experience To Melbourne
From incredible creatures to sweeping landscapes, Melbourne’s BBC Earth Experience has brought the wonders of the world to Australia in an immersive audio-visual and interactive experience at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Featuring breath-taking footage and incredible narration by David Attenborough from Seven Worlds, One Planet, the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s hit television […]
MFA Census Reveals Churn Down & Average Age Up
The media agency industry has successfully reduced industry churn as the number of professionals employed in agencies continues to grow, according to the annual MFA Industry Census released today. Delivering a robust health check of the industry, the annual Census reveals that as of September 2023, staff numbers in media agencies are up 2 per […]
Nickelodeon Joins Forces With Fire & Rescue NSW
Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has announced the commencement of a new corporate community partnership with Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW). Lead image: senior vice president, content & programming, Paramount Daniel Monaghan, firefighter Deborah Wilson, FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib The inaugural partnership, which commences this month, […]
Akcelo Appointed Creative Agency For SPC Global
Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo has been appointed as the creative agency for the Australian FMCG business SPC Global. Akcelo will lead strategy, creative and design across the key brand portfolio including SPC, Goulburn Valley and Ardmona. This partnership follows on from Akcelo’s work to help launch the SPC brand Street Eats last year, […]
Westpac Study: Half Of Aussies Say They’d Rather Talk About Their Sex Life Than How Much Debt They Have
Westpac is encouraging Aussies to talk about their financial goals this Valentine’s Day as research from the bank reveals chocolate and teddy bears are out and open money discussions are in for those wanting to maintain a healthy relationship. According to the research, money-related issues cause arguments for 91 per cent of couples, with frivolous […]
Inside NGEN: How Initiative’s Ben Breden & Olivia Coxon Turned Their NGEN Award Entry Into A Live Campaign
In this monthly column with NGEN, the MFA’s training program for media professionals with less than five years of experience, Ben Breden and Olivia Coxon, communications designer and senior partnerships exec at Initiative, respectively, track their success in bringing to life their NGEN Award entry with the help of 19 media partners and $1.3 million […]
303 MullenLowe Sydney Announces New Senior Leadership Structure
303 MullenLowe Sydney has announced a new senior leadership structure, spearheaded by the promotion of Joanna Gray to newly created role of Sydney CEO, and the appointment of awarded integrated communications leader Karen Coleman as Sydney MD. The move comes as the agency continues to rapidly expand its integrated offering, adding sector specialisations and capitalising […]
How To Hook & Grow Your Audience – Five Lessons From Taylor Swift
In this guest post, Victoria Mackinlay, chief storyteller at House of Kitch, says brands have a lot to learn from Taylor Swift when it comes to selling their story and messaging… Storytelling is queen You may be sick of hearing about ‘storytelling’ – it’s teetering dangerously on the verge of buzzword territory – but you […]
Pollinate’s Nathan Saville Joins Bastion’s Research & Data Arm CRNRSTONE As GM
CRNRSTONE, the research and data arm of Bastion, has announced the appointment of Nathan Saville as general manager. Based in Sydney, Saville will be responsible for driving innovation and growth for the business. With 20 years’ experience shaping agencies and building relationships in the market research industry, Saville was most recently chief operating officer at […]
Did Cetaphil Copy Taylor Swift Super Bowl Ad Concept From TikTok User? Decide For Yourself
It's not a Super Bowl without a bit of controversy, is it. Thankfully no sign of Janet's nipples this year, however.
Seven Launches New Perth-Based Nightly Newspaper Targeting AFR & Oz Readers With Gina Rinehart As Early Backer
This looks an interesting read for your nightly commute home. Or, there's the Tetris app if your brain's too knackered.
Vale Harold Mitchell: A ‘Powerhouse’, ‘Visionary’ & ‘Fierce Competitor’ Who Shaped Adland
In sad news, Australian adland legend Harold Mitchell has passed away at the age of 81.
UFC & ESPN Lock In Broadcast Partnership
UFC and ESPN Australia and New Zealand, have announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG. ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night […]
Uber One & Special Serve Up A Winner For B&T’s Campaign Of The Month, January 2024
It's B&T's campaign for the month of January. Don't agree? We'll publish any angry letter using the word myrmecophilous.
Sunday TV Ratings: Idol Not Letting MAFS Have It All Its Own Way
In what will come as no surprise, MAFS easily won Sunday. SBS' Genghis Khan doco arguably proving more serendipitous.
Lightning Minds Takes Aim At Barnaby Joyce’s Drunken Episode, Via Hypnosis
In defence of Barnaby's boozy antics, if you lived in Canberra you'd probably drink heavily too.
X Announces New Sports Betting Partnership, Just In Time For The Super Bowl
Elon unveils latest measures to try and wring a buck out of X. After all, those space rockets don't come cheap.
It’s Super Bowl Monday And We’ve Got You Covered With All The Big Ads!
Once again the football comes a distant fourth amid the Super Bowl ads, half-time entertainment & the Tay Tay sightings.
Adidas Wheels Out The Mega Stars For New Global Brand Campaign “You Got This”
Are those new year's 'get fit' resolutions a distant memory alongside the smoking & new job ones? This may motivate.