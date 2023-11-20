B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 5!

Reader, it’s the final part of our quest to find Australia’s greatest ad. We’re asking you to help narrow down our list of 100 classics to a shortlist ahead of picking the overall winner.

These 20 adverts feature spots from the Liberal Party, Old El Paso, VB and Big Pond. But. we’re kicking off with our furry friends from Compare the Market.

Check out parts one, two, three and four of our quest to find Australia’s greatest spot.

20. Compare The Market, “Compare The Meerkat”

19. Mortein, “Louie The Fly”

18. VB, “You Can Get It”*

*You’ll need to watch this ad signed in on YouTube.

17. Goulburn Valley, “The Oarsome Foursome”

16. Liberal Party, “There’s A Hole In Your Budget”

15. McCormick Foods, “Aeroplane Jelly”

14. Big Pond – “The Great Wall Of China”

13. Nicorette, “No Gary No”

12. Nestle Milo, “My Mum Gives Me Milo”

11. Kraft, “Happy Little Vegemites”

10. Banana Boat, “Banana Boat Sunshine”

9. Cadbury, “Caramello Koala”

8. Cottees, “My Dad Picks The Fruit”

7. Continental, “I Feel Like Chicken Tonight”

6. Old El Paso, “Why Don’t We Have Both”

5. Asahi Breweries, “Solo Man”

4. Lubemobile, “Lubemobile Will Come To You”

3. Labor Party, “It’s Time”

2. Yellow Pages, “Not Happy, Jan”

1. NRL, “Simply The Best”

