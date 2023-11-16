B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 3!

B&T‘s momentous search for Australia’s greatest ad continues apace, with another 20 iconic spots for your delectation.

Check out Parts One and Two.

Take a look at them below, there are TVCs from brands such as Toyota and HBA. There’s also the Tourism Queensland “Best Job In The World” campaign from 2009 — and here’s the guy that got the gig — as well as that Grim Reaper ad.

At the bottom of the article, you’ll find a Google Form where you can vote for your favourite and narrow down our list before we announce the big winner.

59. Antz Pantz, “Holeproof Sic Em Rex”

58. HBA, “Crocodile Came Up & Ate My Guts”

57. Master Foods, “Kan Tong”

56. The Good Guys, “Beach Boys Sing A Long”

55. Pizza Hut, “Dougie Delivery Guy”

54. Dolmio, “You Wear The Dolmio Grin”

53. Cancer Council Australia, “Slip Slop Slap”

52. Roads and Traffic Authority, “Speeding? No One Thinks Big Of You”

51. Smith’s Chips, “Gobbledok”

50. NSW Environment Protection Authority, “Hey Tosser”

49. Australian Defence Force, “Do Something For Yourself”

48. NACAIDS, “Grim Reaper”

47. Stainmaster, “Pro Hart Carpet”

46. PBL Cricket, “C’Mon Aussie Come On”

45. SCA, “Triple M FM launch”

44. Solaris Paper Sorbent, “Paper Boy”

43. Goodman Fielder Meadow Lea, “You Ought To Be Congratulated”

42. Queensland Tourism, “Best Job In The World”

41. TAC, “Dumb Ways To Die”

40. Toyota, “Bugger”

