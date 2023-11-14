B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 1!

We like an insurmountable challenge here at B&T. That’s why we are on the search for Australia’s greatest-ever advert. But, we can’t do it alone — we need YOUR help!

We’ve picked 100 ads to get you started — and we’ll be revealing them 20 at a time over the coming days. You can cast your vote for the best Aussie ad of all time at the bottom of this article. And feel free to suggest any that you think we might have missed — they don’t need to be TVCs, either.

So, without further ado, let’s kick off the search!

100. Reckitt, “Samuel Taylor Uncle Sam Deodorant”

99. Aldi, “Australian Santa Crashes Christmas”

98. Palmolive, “Palmolive Gold Soap”

97. Bonds, “It’s Gotta Be”

96. Unilever, “Impulse – Stranger with Flowers”

95. Nestle, “Nescafe Blend 43”

94. Jax Tyres, “Jax The Ripper”

93. Industry Super Funds, “You’re In Good Hands”

92. Amco Jeans, “Every Amco Tells A Story”

91. Pea Beu, “Hit ’em With The Old Pea Beu”

90. Meat and Livestock Australia, “Sam Kekovich”

89. Weet-Bix, “World Champion Wallabies”

88. “Reading Writing Hotline”

87. Holden, “Football, Meat Pies & Kangaroos”

86. Tourism NT, “CU in the NT”

85. General Mills, “Yoplait Petit Miam”

84. Arnotts, “Tim Tam Genie”

83. Ricegrowers Ltd, “Sun Rice Clever Animation” 1990

82. George Weston Foods “Don Is Good”

81. Samsung, “Flipvertising”

Cast your vote for Australia’s greatest ad below — or suggest your own!

