B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 4!

We’re back on the search for the country’s best-ever advert! This time out, we’ve got iconic spots from Tourism Australia, Qantas and Victoria’s Traffic Accident Commission among others.

As ever, check out the next tranche of 20 adverts below before casting your vote on the greatest ad of all time in the Form at the end.

You can check out parts one, two and three, while you’re at it.

39. McCain’s Corn, “Marge, The Rains Are Ere”

38. Pauls, “Smarter White Milk”

37. Simplot, “Birds Eye Fish Fingers”

36. Buchanan Group, “Brand Power”

35. Libra, “Libra Invisible Pads”

34. Tourism Australia, “Where The Bloody Hell Are You?”

33. Ingham, “Bloody Idiot”

32. Australian Tourist Commission, “Shrimp On The Barbie”

31. TAC Victoria, “Bloody Idiot”

30. Telecom, “That’ll Be The Phone, Reg”

29. Tooheys, “How Do You Feel?”

28. Sanitarium, “Weet-Bix Kids”

27. Australian Bananas, “Make Those Bodies Sing – Banana”

26. Carlton United Brewers, “Mens Shed”

25. Tourism Australia, “Come & Say G’Day”

24. AAMI, “Rhonda and Ketut”

23. Carlton Draught, “Is A Big Ad”

22. Qantas, “I Still Call Australia Home”*

21. Natural Confectionery Company, “Don’t Chop the Dinosaur”

Cast your vote for the best Aussie ad ever below!

Loading…