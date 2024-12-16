B&T’s Most Read Features Of 2024: Cracking The Case On The Biggest Stories Of The Year

As 2024 draws to a close, we are taking a look back at the feature stories that captured the attention of B&T readers and set the industry abuzz. From bold marketing moves and high-profile controversies to heartbreaking losses and game-changing partnerships, these stories are a snapshot of the moments that defined the year in advertising, marketing, and media. In 2024, B&T dove deeper, unpacking the stories behind the stories and asking the big questions. So, without further ado, here is the roundup of the most-read B&T originals that kept our audience hooked in 2024.

Woolworths’ decision to drop Australia Day merchandise ignited a political firestorm before most of us were done recovering from New Year’s. In this article, B&T dived into the backlash, which included calls for boycotts and store vandalism, and asked the question, is the ban on this merchandise doing more harm than good for the retailers behind it?

Blackbird Ventures-backed start-up Kiki, run by an all-male founding team, sparked outrage in January after pivoting from property subletting to a “girls-only club” in New York aimed at helping women “thrive.” The move caught the attention of outspoken advocate Cindy Gallop, who criticised the male-led venture for its tone-deaf approach in the most Cindy way possible.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift transformed him into a global pop culture sensation, driving a surge in fan engagement, fashion influence, and podcast popularity. The NFL has also benefited, with record jersey sales, increased female viewership, and heightened buzz around the Super Bowl, highlighting the immense power of high-profile partnerships. In this article, we dove into the impacts of the relationship and what the future could hold for the power couple as the team headed into the Super Bowl.

In March, KIA Australia unveiled its “audacious play” into the competitive ute market with a star-studded ad debut during the NRL’s Las Vegas doubleheader. Featuring Australian sporting legends like Ash Barty and Buddy Franklin, the campaign showcases KIA’s first-ever ute—designed for Australian audiences—with a focus on humour, national pride, and a broad marketing push across TV, digital, and social channels ahead of the vehicle’s launch in over a year. In this article, Kia CMO Dean Norbiato spoke with B&T exclusively as the campaign went to market.

In March, Telstra CMO Brent Smart spoke to B&T as part of our CMO Powerlist, unpacking the art of rebalancing the company’s marketing spend to a 50-50 split between brand-building and performance, moving away from its historically “overweight” focus on trading-led campaigns. Under its bespoke +61 agency model, Smart said he was betting on long-term brand strength to drive growth, improve conversions, and eventually allow Telstra to charge a premium in a hyper-competitive telco market dominated by offers, deals, and low-cost rivals.

In April, media mogul John Singleton took out a full-page ad defending Ben Roberts-Smith after he was accused of war crimes. The ad was condemned by industry leaders, with critics labelling it “racist” and “an awful stain on our industry.” Use of terms like “yellow peril” and its defence of Roberts-Smith, despite court findings of alleged war crimes, sparked outrage, with many questioning its compliance with advertising ethics and its reflection of outdated, privileged attitudes in the industry.

As the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons faced off in the State of Origin decider, the rivalry extended beyond the field to a marketing clash between beer brands XXXX and Tooheys. XXXX continues its iconic partnership with the Maroons, showcasing Queensland pride through campaigns like “Postcodes of Origin,” while Tooheys backs the Blues with bold commercials and limited-edition cans, proving the cultural and commercial power of this legendary sporting showdown. In this article we broke down how the country’s biggest on-field rivalry became a battle of the beers.

In August, Adland provocateur Tom Goodwin slammed modern marketing practices, calling media mix modelling “complete nonsense” and criticising the industry’s obsession with data and spreadsheets over creativity and customer understanding. Speaking at ADMA’s Global Forum, Goodwin argued that advertising has lost its respect for consumers, focusing on hyper-targeting and metrics instead of creating memorable, impactful campaigns like those of the past.

The tragic passing of Medibank CMO Lisa Ronson sent shockwaves through the marketing, media, and advertising industries in November. A visionary leader and mentor, Ronson’s illustrious career spanned roles at CUB, Telstra, Tourism Australia, Coles, and Westpac, where her bold creativity, customer focus, and passion for nurturing talent shaped countless campaigns and careers.

Tributes poured in from industry leaders, colleagues, and friends, who remembered her as “smart,” “generous,” and a “wonderful role model” with a “contagious laugh.” From her groundbreaking campaigns, including Tourism Australia’s Dundee Super Bowl ad, to her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic with Coles’ What’s for Dinner, Ronson’s legacy is one of innovation, compassion, and enduring impact on both brands and people.

Survived by her husband Chris and son Ben, Ronson was remembered in this feature as not only as a marketing icon but as a devoted mother and friend. Her passing marks an irreplaceable loss for the industry she helped shape and inspire.

Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic Group in December sparked debate, with experts predicting agency consolidation, redundancies, and a shift in the global advertising landscape. While some saw it as a necessary recalibration amid AI disruption and fee pressures, others questioned its client and shareholder value, viewing the merger as a play for scale that risks losing human-centric creativity and independent agency appeal. In this feature, we dove into the industry’s reactions to the next “scary supergroup”.