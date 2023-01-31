An Army Of Adam Drivers Star In Completely Bonkers Super Bowl Spot For Squarespace

Fan of Adam Driver’s work? Well, you’re in for a real treat in the actor’s Super Bowl ad for web building platform Squarespace.

The two-minute spot, created by Squarespace’s in-house team, sees multiple guises of the 39-year-old Driver basically lampooning himself and the acting profession. It’s glorious fun, so fun in fact that you forget what it’s actually supposed to be advertising (although it’s clear Squarespace appear happy to entertain than inform.)

It’s certainly not the Star Wars actor’s first foray into the ad game. Back in mid-2021 he starred as a half-man, half-horse centaur for Burberry that basically confused the hell out of everyone.

That blunder aside, his new work for Squarespace is an hilarious, confusing masterpiece and early contender for best ad of Super Bowl 2023.

Watch the lunacy unfold below: