Albanese’s Census Reversal: A Step Forward, But the Fight for Full Representation Continues

Luli Adeyemo, CMO of TenderTrace and director and executive director of the TechDiversity Foundation, explains why the initial decision to remove questions around sexuality from the census could have been a “don’t ask, don’t tell” moment but that we should not rest on our laurels in the fight for equality.

On Friday, as I listened to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement reversing the decision to exclude questions about sexuality from the 2026 Census, I felt a mix of relief and frustration. While this reversal is a step forward, it’s clear that the journey toward full representation for the LGBTQ+ community in Australia is far from over.

The initial decision to exclude questions about gender identity and sexuality from the Census sparked significant backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, advocacy groups, and even some within the government. This decision was seen as a continuation of a “don’t ask, don’t tell” mentality, where the diversity of our society is not fully acknowledged or respected in national data collection efforts.

Although the government has now agreed to include a question on sexuality, the refusal to address gender identity and intersex variations continues to marginalise important sections of the community. This partial reversal shows progress, but it underscores the ongoing need for advocacy to ensure all identities are recognised and represented.

The inclusion of a sexuality question in the 2026 Census is a necessary step, but it is insufficient. By not committing to questions on intersex variations – including those related to trans and intersex Australians, the government continues to exclude key members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Without accurate data on gender identity and intersex status, it becomes impossible to fully understand and address the needs of these communities. This omission not only perpetuates invisibility but also undermines the government’s ability to develop policies that support the health, well-being, and rights of all Australians.

The need for inclusion goes beyond just data collection—it’s about recognising and valuing every individual in society.

Over time, the lack of accurate data will hinder the development of effective policies, leading to ongoing disparities in health care, social services, and legal protections.

We must continue to advocate for the inclusion of all identities in the Census. Let’s not settle for half-measures—every individual deserves to be counted, recognised, and supported. It’s time for Australia to truly reflect the diversity of its population.

I urge those working in the tech workforce who want to be counted to participate in TechDiversity’s ongoing study. This study includes a comprehensive gender question with options such as woman, man, intersex, non-binary, transgender woman, transgender man, transgender non-binary, gender non-conforming, and gender fluid, along with an option for identities not listed.

The Tech Reflects study was initiated to benchmark the diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and cultural data of the tech workforce against broader community data. Our goal is to identify gaps and needs within tech workforces and build this understanding into our strategic actions. By doing so, we aim to ensure that everyone in the tech workforce is included and represented. This study is crucial for driving informed and effective DEI strategies that reflect the true diversity of both the workforce and the society it serves.

Let’s continue to push for a future where everyone is counted – participate now.