Diversity Council Welcomes Albo’s Backflip On LGBTQ+ Census Question

This morning the Prime Minister backed down on a decision to not include a Census 2026 question about sexuality.

The government said that it chose to omit the question over fears it could sew divisions in Australian society and be “weaponised”.

Albanese told ABC radio this morning: “As long as the testing goes OK, a question can be developed in a way that is sensitive and gets the information that is required,” he said. “The ABS will be testing a draft question that has been developed this week.”

Diversity Council of Australia CEO Lisa Annese, one of many who have advocated for questions about sexuality to be included, welcomed the Government’s decision and said the original decision to remove the question was “an own goal”.

“This is very welcome news,” she told B&T. “The census tells us the truth about who lives in Australia and that information is vital to helping governments shape policies around service delivery, including healthcare, and it is also used extensively by businesses.

“We need it to be as accurate as possible and tell the real story of Australians, which includes the LGBTQ+ community. Anyone who chooses to politicise this issue is acting in bad faith.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton will be disappointed by Labour’s backflip. The MP for Dickson has previously said introducing a question about sexuality was part of a “woke agenda”.