Yahoo DSP To Adopt IAB Tech Lab’s Standardised Data Transparency Labels

Yahoo DSP has announced it is the first Demand Side Platform (DSP) to adopt IAB Tech Lab’s standardised Data Transparency Labels. Designed to bring clarity to the data marketplace, these labels follow a “Nutrition Label” format, providing marketers, agencies, and data providers with detailed, standardised information about audience segments.

Yahoo’s commitment to these labels represents a significant step forward in enhancing transparency and trust in the digital advertising ecosystem.

By integrating IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Labels, Yahoo DSP empowers advertisers with clear insights into the origin, recency, and segmentation criteria of data segments used for campaigns. This allows for better decision-making, increased campaign performance, and greater accountability across the data supply chain.

“Transparency is critical to reinforce trust and drive better outcomes for advertisers,” said Giovanni Gardelli, vice president of DSP Data Products at Yahoo. “Our adoption of IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Labels reflects Yahoo’s commitment to delivering the highest level of clarity and quality to our partners. We are proud to lead the industry in this transformative initiative.”

IAB Tech Lab developed these labels to address the growing demand for consistent and reliable data transparency across the industry. The labels provide essential information about audience segments in a standardised way, ensuring advertisers can make informed decisions.

“Yahoo DSP becoming the first major platform to implement the Data Transparency Labels is a practical step forward for the industry,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. “It’s a clear move toward better accountability and trust in data-driven advertising, and it sets a straightforward example for others to follow.”

“The Data Transparency Label is a key milestone and reflective of Yahoo’s mission to guide advertisers through the digital wilderness – helping them navigate complex ecosystems with confidence. We are proud to be among the first to adopt these labels and deliver greater accountability to marketers striving to connect with their audiences in a compliant and ethical way,” said Dan Richardson, director of data & insights, AUSEA at Yahoo.

The Yahoo DSP integration of the Data Transparency Labels builds upon recent curation efforts, including new supply intelligence partnerships, and is a part of a broader strategy to advance innovation, foster transparency, and ensure superior performance for advertisers worldwide. Marketers understand curation efforts extend beyond supply, and this is a way to facilitate that for data, as well. The IAB labels will be accessible directly within the Yahoo DSP interface in early 2025.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!