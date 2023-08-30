XXXX Takes One Of The Top Honours As OMA Unveils Winners Of The Q2 Creative Collection Competition For 2023

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced the winners of the Quarter Two Creative Collection competition for 2023 with XXXX Gold taking the honour in the Big, Bright & Bold category.

A wide range of campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Cartology, goa, Scentre Group BrandSpace, Tonic Media, TorchMedia and an agency entry from Avenue C.

Judges included:

Christina Knox, brand marketing manager, Archie Rose

Claire Woods, head of marketing, oOh!media

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA and MOVE

Michael Mackley, head of media and partnerships, Vicinity Centres

Steve Bristow, head of creative and business development, Creativa

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO OMA said: “The Creative Collection was conceived to examine and celebrate OOH creative that inspires and connects with consumers, ultimately driving outcomes for advertisers. I’m consistently delighted by the submissions and this quarter we have awarded the Q2 Grand Prix to a Classic entry – DIABLO IV – which speaks volumes about the impact the static format can still deliver.”

“The ‘Overwatch 2’ campaign submitted by independent agency, Avenue C, demonstrates the growing credibility of the Creative Collection not just within the OMA membership, but also with the wider advertising industry. We hope to see more agency submissions in the Q3 Creative Collection,” McIntyre concluded.

Claire Woods, head of marketing oOh!media said: “This round of the OMA’s Creative Collection showcased creative that considered design specific to its intended environment, format and dwell time. The stand outs for me were the winners of the OOH for Good and the Best use of Digital.”

“The For our Elders campaign used beautiful, simple, eye catching creative. The uncluttered composition was thoughtfully designed in harmony with the tram exterior, while the interior creative made the most of the longer dwell time and had more detailed copy, allowing passengers to read the information whilst on their journey. All in all, a great execution,” Woods concluded.

Christina Knox, brand marketing manager Archie Rose said: “It was a privilege to be a judge for the Creative Collection Awards. The entries were all very impressive and it was great to see such innovative and original approaches to OOH.”

Steve Bristow, head of creative and business development at Creativa said: “I was honoured to be a judge for these awards and was impressed by the amount of creative thought and energy that goes into each entry. The entries reinforced for me how powerful a medium OOH can be, especially when used cleverly.”

“It’s exciting to see the continued innovation in all Out of Home formats, not just digital. Although, 3D technology is clearly taking digital creative to the next level.” said Michael Mackley, head of media and partnerships Vicinity Centres.

“For the Innovation in OOH category, I couldn’t look past Activision Blizzard’s DIABLO IV campaign. The creative made the most of the ‘Big Tully’ site with a very simple, impactful design. Determined to make the most of the classic format, this entry features holographic-like effects achieved with special paints and lighting combinations. This level of innovative creativity is reigniting the excitement and wow-factor that only static OOH assets can deliver,” Mackley concluded.

Launched in 2013, the Creative Collection celebrates the big, bold, and audacious canvas that is OOH by recognising exceptional campaigns in each quarter. Campaigns are judged across the following categories:

Big, Bold, and Bright

Best Use of Multi-Format

Best Use of Digital

Innovation in Out of Home

Out of Home for Good

Q2 2023 Creative Collection winners:

