XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell

XXXX has hit the field running this State of Origin with a massive through the line campaign spreading pride across the Sunshine state.

Coming off the back of a hugely successful 2022 campaign, for the second year running XXXX has removed their iconic logo from the left sleeve of the Queensland jersey and replaced it with a postcode of the player’s choosing.

The aim of the swap is to celebrate the contributions of the broader community in supporting the Maroons players and how this support has enabled them to achieve the highest honour for any rugby league player – running onto the field representing their state.

In an effort to include Queenslanders all across the state, the iconic brand has also released a limited-edition can design and competition that encourages all of Queensland to show their pride in their ‘origin’. The limited-edition release XXXX Gold Pride in your Origin cans feature a unique number ranging from 0 to 9, that can be used to showcase Queensland’s 447 postcodes. Footy fans who enter the competition can win a plethora of prizes, from Maroons ticketed memberships and 2023 Maroons jerseys to $25,000 cash, or a trip to Hamilton Island for four people with selected Queensland Maroons players and representatives.

Maroons great Darren Lockyer

Along with the player jerseys and cans, the famous logo will also be swapped out in pubs, across new merchandise and even the iconic XXXX Brewery, with the beer tanks sporting a striking new look, proudly displaying 2 giant 4064 postcodes, as a nod to Milton – home of the brewery. The campaign is supported with a 15” TVC, OOH, radio ads, regional print ads, social and digital spend, influencer activity and PR. A first in Australia OOH build will also be rolled out for Game 2, with giant XXXX Gold cans replacing standard OOH capsules in 11 locations in QLD and a custom built Bowen Hills takeover. Further to this, giant inflatable XXXX cans will be appearing in Brisbane pubs throughout the State of Origin season.

Lion Head of marketing – core beer, Chris Allan said: “We know that it takes the support of many along a player’s journey from local junior to QLD Maroon. Players last year embraced the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of their communities by proudly displaying their postcodes on their jersey. This year, we’re giving local communities the opportunity to show their pride and support in a truly Queensland way. It was important to us to bring this initiative back bigger and better this year, and through an inclusive campaign where truly any Queenslander can have a special role in the conversation.”

Tom Wenborn, rxecutive creative tinker, Thinkerbell said: “There’s such a rich history between XXXX and the Maroons, you can’t really imagine one without the other, and that feeling of connection seems to run from the players on the field to communities all over Queensland. It’s been an absolute pleasure for our team to find a way to capture the passion and love of the fans and put it on display.”

Credits: Client: Lion Creative and Earned Agency: Thinkerbell Media: UM

Digital: Affinity Production: The Producers

Social: Tribe