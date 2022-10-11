“Wrong!” Heidi Klum & Her 18-Year Old Daughter Get Blasted For Joint Lingerie Campaign

Supermodel Heidi Klum has teamed up with her daughter Leni for a photo shoot with the lingerie label Intimissimi – and the internet is grossed out.

The shoot features both Klum and Leni stripped down in their underwear and frolicking around together. It was a very Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

The photo shoot has attracted criticism online. While some people loved seeing the mother/daughter duo together, other people online found it more creepy than cute.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni clearly had tons of fun working together on the Intimissimi lingerie campaign. pic.twitter.com/Jo42VbnVh8 — FirstCuriosity (@FirstCuriosity) October 11, 2022

One person wrote on Twitter, “It’s wrong and makes me feel deeply uneasy!”

Another wrote, “Ah yes, the classic mother-daughter pose: standing in your lingerie. A favourite for every family album.”

While another wrote, “Heidi Klum and her 18yo daughter Leni posing half naked in their underwear together. Holyshit!”

Another commented on Instagram, “Trained by Mum. Can a therapist take a look at this, please!”

While another insta user, simply wrote, “Nope.”

Still, despite the backlash, I doubt the Klums are that bothered. The more attention the more successful their campaign is.