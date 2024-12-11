World Vision & EssenceMediacom Turn Delivery Boxes Into Playtime Adventures

Charity World Vision and EssenceMediacom have launched a campaign working with Amazon to build emotional connections and drive child sponsorships.

The campaign ‘Boxes for Better’ features a digital hub with custom-made craft videos showcasing eight creative ways to repurpose Amazon delivery boxes into engaging activities.

These activities not only provide playtime, but also create an lasting emotional impact by educating families about the similarities between their lives and those of children supported by World Vision.

The campaign is built around the concept of ‘positive parallels,’ demonstrating that children in need overseas share many commonalities with kids closer to home, particularly their love of play.

By drawing these connections, World Vision aims to foster empathy and understanding among families using positivity and hope to showcase the impact of sponsorship. This is a unique approach to messaging, by showcasing the positive impact of child sponsorship, as opposed to confronting imagery to provoke action.

The crafts will focus on World Vision’s core support pillars, each representing a crucial aspect of the organisation’s mission:

Health: Creating a mosquito mask or doctor’s kit to learn about the importance of healthcare and disease prevention.

Clean Water: Building a hippo or crocodile to understand the significance of access to clean water.

Food: Assembling an oven or tractor to highlight the importance of food security and sustainable agriculture.

Education: Designing a school or guitar to emphasise the value of education and creative expression.

In collaboration with Amazon, EssenceMediacom developed an innovative campaign strategy that spans key Amazon touchpoints, including delivery boxes and Prime Video to drive meaningful engagement and action.

Timed with the annual gift-giving season, the campaign guides recipients to the digital content hub. Family-orientated influencers, who are excited to be part of the movement and spark conversation will amplify the campaign message through social media. Paid display ads will target World Vision’s high-value audiences. Additionally, advertisements across Prime Video will build awareness, all supported by a performance display campaign to encourage child sponsorships.

“This campaign is a testament to the power of creative thinking and strategic partnerships,” said Mark Little, head of lifecycle marketing at World Vision Australia.

“By turning everyday Amazon delivery boxes into tools for education and play, EssenceMediacom has helped us not only engage families in a meaningful way during the festive season, but also shines a light on the important work we do around the world to drive positive change.”

Carl Colman, MD of EssenceMediacom Melbourne, added: “We are thrilled to see this idea come to life. This initiative exemplifies breakthrough thinking in the humanitarian aid sector, which often relies on more traditional media channels. Amazon’s widespread household presence and extensive reach allows World Vision to emotionally connect with their audiences at scale, during peak gift-giving season. This breakthrough approach has the potential to create a lasting impact on how humanitarian campaigns are perceived, engaged with and deliver emotional connections with our audience, driving child sponsorships.”

The campaign will run until 31 December 2024