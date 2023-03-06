Women Leading Tech People’s Choice: Georgia Falloon Stays Top, Holly Minucos Storms Into Second

With two days to go until voting closes for the Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award, everything is still all to play for.

Last week, Playground xyz’s Georgia Falloon topped the pile with Amanda Birrell from Orchard in second. However, a week is a long time in politics, just as it is with tech-based online popularity contests, and Birrell’s colleague Holly Minucos has stormed into second having not even made it in last week’s top ten.

But, there’s barely a hair’s breadth between those in the running. A couple of favours called in here and a quick email blast there could make all the difference.

Here’s the top 20 as it stands:

Georgia Falloon, Playground xyz

Holly Minucos, Orchard

Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra

Amanda Birrell, Orchard

Ania Wedracki, Atlassian

Valentina Lizzi, InMobi

Gina Hughes, Orchard

Dayle Stevens OAM, Telstra

Julia Starkey, Angus Knight Group

Tatiana Bokareva, Teradata

Andrea Alembakis, Playground xyz

Carolyn Stebbing, Little Village Creative

Connor Hartog, Atlassian

Emily Hendley, OCR Labs

Caroline Tran, Hello Clever

Corrine Murphy, Teradata

Brittany Lefave, PubMatic

Amy Jansen-Flynn, Adform

Tina Tsang, PubMatic

Gabrielle Mills, Playground xyz

Voting will close at 11.59 pm AEDT on 8 March. If you haven’t already vote now! It is still all to play for.

The winner of the People’s Choice award, as well as the other 20-odd categories, will be revealed at the ICC’s Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March.

Plus, tickets are available to buy now!