Georgia Falloon Steals A March In Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award

Georgia Falloon, sales manager at Playground XYZ is currently top of the pile in the race to be crowned the People’s Choice at the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian.

Here’s the top 10 as it stands:

Georgi Falloon, Playground XYZ Amanda Birrell, Orchard Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra Gina Hughes, Orchard Holly Minucos, Orchard Emily Hendley, OCR Labs Carolyn Stebbing, Little Village Creative Caroline Tran, Hello Clever Dayle Stevens OAM, Telstra Connor Hartog, Atlassian

The voting is close, though and the winning spot is still up for grabs. You can cast your vote here but, be warned, you can only vote once.

Voting closes at 11.59 pm AEDT on 8 March. The winners will be revealed in a glitzy and glamorous ceremony at the ICC’s Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March.

Plus, tickets are available to buy now!

While Georgia is topping the list currently, there’s every chance that one of the three Orchard employees or two from Telstra could steal a march and retake the lead.