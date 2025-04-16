Why You Simply Cannot Afford To Miss Cairns Crocodiles 2025, Presented By Pinterest

Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, isn’t merely another industry event. It’s Asia-Pacific’s ultimate creative collision, bringing together the sharpest minds and boldest ideas across advertising, media, marketing and beyond.

And let’s be real — how lucky are we to have an event of this calibre on our literal doorstep? Why fly halfway across the world when one of the most exciting, future-focused creative festivals is happening right here in Queensland?

From Tuesday 13 May to Thursday 15 May, the iconic Cairns Convention Centre — with a cheeky afternoon creative sidetrack at Hemingway’s Brewery — becomes the beating heart of the industry.

Cairns Crocodiles is the event pulling it all together. This year’s format is bold and bursting at the seams — think three days of world-class content, a trio of masterclasses, speed mentoring sessions and the Cairns Crocodiles Awards, bringing the house down. We’re here to celebrate the sharpest creative, media and marketing minds in the region, with high-impact talks by day, networking, bespoke VIP dinners and major recognition by night, all under one seriously unforgettable roof.

Whether you’re a big-thinking brand marketer, a sharp strategist, a creative powerhouse or a tech trailblazer, this is your front-row seat to what’s next. Expect big names, bold ideas and breakout moments that’ll leave you recharged, inspired and ready to make waves.

So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now, get your hotel discount here and get picking your must-see sessions here.

Need six more reasons to attend?

1. It’s Where the Region’s Brightest Minds Unite

You’ll hear from an epic lineup of keynote speakers, panellists and change-makers from across APAC and beyond. Think global leaders, trailblazing creatives, CMOs, founders and visionaries, all sharing insights that challenge the norm and ignite innovation.

2. New in 2025: The Cairns Hatchlings Competition & Academy

We’re celebrating the rising stars of the industry like never before. The Cairns Hatchlings will spotlight young talent (with three to eight years of experience) across eight creative disciplines. Think design, video, audio, media, PR, publishing, marketing and digital. Finalists will compete live in Cairns and take part in exclusive masterclasses and mentoring programs, building the next generation of creative leaders.

3. It’s a Networking Paradise (Literally)

Cairns Crocodiles isn’t just about sitting in a conference room. It’s about conversations, connections and collaborations. With beachside events, Lunch & Learns, VIP mixers and surprise activations, it’s the perfect setting to build real relationships with decision-makers, potential partners and creative thinkers from across the region. See all the Cairns Extras here and register your expression of interest now.

4. Get Ahead of the Curve

From AI in creativity to purpose-led brand building, media evolution, sustainability in storytelling and the power of culture in campaigns, you’ll walk away with insights you can action immediately. Staying competitive means staying informed and Cairns Crocodiles delivers that in spades.

5. Your Work Could Be Celebrated on the Big Stage

Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards to have your best work recognised in front of 1,800+ industry peers. From film and craft to social, strategy, inclusivity and innovation, these awards celebrate the campaigns that move brands, culture and business forward.

6. You’ll Leave Smarter, Sharper and Super Inspired

This isn’t your standard industry event. Cairns Crocodiles combines business and brilliance in one of the most naturally inspiring places on earth—the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest. It’s a rare opportunity to unplug, reset and return with fresh thinking and creative energy.

7. Support Your Peers, Fuel the Industry

There’s nothing like cheering on your peers as they share bold ideas, brave stories and boundary-pushing work. Whether it’s a Hatchling stepping onto the stage for the first time or a seasoned pro revealing hard-earned insights, showing up matters. Don’t just talk about supporting the industry—be there, listen, learn and lift each other up.

Ready to Level Up?

Whether you’re looking to expand your knowledge, build your network, spark ideas or celebrate your work—Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is where it’s all happening.

Download your business case here to get your ticket across the line today!