Cairns Crocodiles Awards: Marketers From United Nations, Telstra, Pinterest, VML India, AMEX, Audible Head Up Round Two Judging

Dozens of marketing leaders from the Asia-Pacific region will descend upon Far North Queensland to run the rule over this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

This year’s awards received hundreds of entries from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Suncorp, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and more judged the first round of entries, choosing lists of finalists that have progressed to the second and final round.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards winners will be chosen by judges from TikTok, Telstra, the United Nations, Tourism Australia, P&O Cruises, the Advertising Standards Council of India and more (see full list below) at the event, which runs from 13-15 May.

Last year, The Monkeys (now Droga5) topped the winners column at the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards

Cairns Crocodiles Awards 2025 Round 2 Judges