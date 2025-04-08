B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Cairns Crocodiles Awards: Marketers From United Nations, Telstra, Pinterest, VML India, AMEX, Audible Head Up Round Two Judging

Round 2 judges: From top left, clockwise: Xanthe Wells, Rajeev Raja, Rushenka Perera, David Ohana, Rapthi Thanapalasingam and Polly Blenkinship.

Dozens of marketing leaders from the Asia-Pacific region will descend upon Far North Queensland to run the rule over this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

This year’s awards received hundreds of entries from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Marketing chiefs from the United Nations, Pinterest, Changi Airport, AMEX, Suncorp, Telstra, SAP, Suncorp, LinkedIn, Thiess, SunRice, Audible, Tourism Australia and more judged the first round of entries, choosing lists of finalists that have progressed to the second and final round.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards winners will be chosen by judges from TikTok, Telstra, the United Nations, Tourism Australia, P&O Cruises, the Advertising Standards Council of India and more (see full list below) at the event, which runs from 13-15 May.

Last year, The Monkeys (now Droga5) topped the winners column at the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards

Cairns Crocodiles Awards 2025 Round 2 Judges

Anna Jackson Telstra Head of Creative Excellence
Hayley Saddleton Tik Tok Lead Marketing Solutions AUNZ
Birger Linke VML India ECD
Dan Lacaze Telstra General Manager, Retail Marketing & Merchandising
David Ohana United Nations Foundation Chief Communications & Marketing Officer
Ed Stening POSCA Co-Founder & CEO
Gavin Chimes Howatson Chief Creative Officer
Genelle Sharples Ex Telstra
Joanna Robinson The Iconic CMO
Julia McMurray Thiess Global Senior Marketing & Brand Lead
Katie Malone P&O Cruises Marketing Director
Cat Bowe Salesforce Senior Director, Marketing ANZ
Matteo Piovan Ex-Bayer
Natasha Aaron Door Dash Director – Marketing ANZ
Naysla Edwards AMEX Vice President Brand, Charge Cards & Experiences ANZ
Nikoleta Kastanias Goodman Fielder Head of Portfolio Marketing for Beyond Loaf
Nikos Patiniotakis Zespri Head of Global Brand Development
Polly Blenkinship Audible Global Head of Brand Media
Rajeev Raja BrandMusiq Founder & Soundsmith
Rapthi Thanapalasingam SunCorp Head of mass brands & content
Renee Kraus Sonova Group Marketing Director
Rushenka Perera SAP Head of Marketing ANZ
Ryan Fitzgerald Special Australia ECD
Sarah Gallon Tourism Australia General Manager – Brand, Campaign and Media
Sarah Tucker LinkedIn Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise
Sherilyn Shackell The Marketing Academy Global CEO
Subhash Kamath The Advertising Standards Council of India Chairman
Xanthe Wells Pinterest VP of Global Creative
Yash Gandhi Baiada Poultry Head of Marketing
Paul Nunnari Inclusively made CEO

