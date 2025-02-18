Agenda Reveal! Cairns Crocodiles 2025, Presented By Pinterest, Goes Bigger & Better!

From Olympic gold medalists to infamous defamation lawyers and global brand marketers, the first tranche of Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, speakers have been unveiled.

Attendees at the May 13-15 event held in the sunny Queensland tropics are set for an incredible array of keynote talks and dynamic panel discussions across the three-day festival of creativity.

Whether it’s inspiring sessions on resilience and creativity to thought-provoking conversations on transforming marketing strategies, this year’s event will bring together an unparalleled mix of industry trailblazers like no other.

“From Mumbai to Singapore and from New Zealand to New York, the speaker lineup and hot topics so far look set to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet, Cairns Crocodiles Content Director Pippa Chambers said.

“There’s still plenty more to come on the slate too so stay tuned.”

DOWNLOAD THE CAIRNS CROCODILES AGENDA NOW!

Audiences will be treated to keynotes from global marketer Ana Andjelic, CMO of United Nations Foundation David Ohana, CEO at Harvey Norman Katie Page and founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy Sherilyn Shackell. Plus there are plenty more sessions yet to be revealed.

Taking to the stage across the Cairns Convention Centre and The Hemingway’s Brewery track (which kicks off each afternoon at 1pm), attendees are being urged to snap up tickets now. Did we mention that Ministry of Sound will be taking over the legendary Pinterest Welcome Party? And that it’s being held inside a former Bunnings this year!?

If Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus and journalist Antoinette Lattouf aren’t enough to get you snapping up tickets, joining in person from Mumbai, founder of BrandMusiq, Rajeev Raja, who is set to bring the house down in his interactive session.

From Singapore, head of global brand development at Zespri International Nikos Patiniotakis will be on stage – as well as the iconic Aussie defamation barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC.

In addition to high‑energy keynotes and interactive panels, we’ll hear from the creators redefining cinema with their Sundance hit, the founder of RUN Aotearoa Laura Cibilich, Pinterest’s VP Global Creative Xanthe Wells, Shane Warne Legacy Ambassador Jackson Warne, Nova 100 Radio Breakfast Show hosts Jase & Lauren, director of sustainable materials research and technology at UNSW Sydney Veena Sahajwalla and many more.

Sunita Gloster AM. More than 1,700 people attended last year’s event.