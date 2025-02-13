Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Cairns Crocodiles Opening Party

The legendary Cairns Crocodiles opening party, presented by Pinterest, is set to be bigger and better than ever with this year’s shindig held inside a former Bunnings!

This year’s opening party will also see Ministry of Sound, the global authority in dance music, curate an incredible performance.

Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx, with ARIA nominated performers; Reigan, Luke Antony and Karina Chavez, will come together to remix and reimagine some of the very best moments in dance music.

Grab your tickets now before it’s too late!

Originally a Bunnings warehouse, the location for the highly anticipated Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest Welcome Party is Screen Queensland Studios—an industrial space transformed into a cutting-edge venue blending the raw energy of its past with the sophistication needed to host one of the most epic events of the year.

With its high ceilings, open spaces and unpolished aesthetic, the venue’s former warehouse structure adds a sense of energy and grit, making it the perfect setting for a pulsating creative gathering.

“This event is the perfect way to set the tone for three incredible days of inspiration, creativity, bold ideas and industry-defining conversations,” said Cairns Crocodiles Content Director Pippa Chambers.

“Expect an electrifying opening that blends music, energy, and show-stopping performances, undoubtedly setting the stage for what’s to come.”

The performances will feature three DJ sets alongside three stellar performers, combining the best in dance music with stunning live vocals.

Delegates can expect soaring melodies, deep basslines, and a euphoric atmosphere as legendary club classics are transformed into a breathtaking live performance.

The lineup of DJs includes names synonymous with the iconic Ministry of Sound brand:

Trailblazing DJ & producer, known for performances with the Ministry of Sound Orchestra, Groove Terminator

House DJ, label founder and industry icon John Course

One of Australia’s most in demand DJs and acclaimed house music producer Minx

Joining them will be three incredible vocalists:

ARIA nominated singer/songwriter Reigan

‘Show Me Love’ singer and ARIA nominee Karina Chavez

Soulful singer and The Voice finalist Luke Antony

In case you missed it, the first wave of Cairns Crocodiles speakers has been revealed, featuring some of the biggest names in global marketing, media, and creative industries.

Set to make a splash at this year’s Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is none other than four-time Olympic gold medallist and world-record-breaking swimmer, Ariarne Titmus.

Leading the keynote bill is also Ana Andjelic, a global luxury and fashion brand executive, celebrated author, and doctor of sociology.

Jetting in from the US will be David Ohana, the chief communications and marketing officer at the United Nations Foundation.

In a major win for Cairns Crocodiles, Katie Page, CEO and executive director at Harvey Norman Holdings, will also bring her unmatched business acumen and leadership insights to the event.

Meanwhile, Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy, will jet in from the UK, bringing her expertise in leadership and talent development, which has shaped some of the brightest stars in marketing.

Cairns Crocodiles 2025 runs from May 13–15. Get tickets HERE.