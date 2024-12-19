First Bite: Sink Your Teeth Into First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Speakers

Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is pulling out all the stops with a powerhouse lineup of keynote speakers set to inspire, challenge, and entertain at next year’s event.

Held from May 13-15 2025 in Cairns, the unmissable three-day event promises insights from some of the most sought-after minds in business, creativity and advocacy.

Leading the keynote bill is Ana Andjelic, global luxury and fashion brand executive, celebrated author, and doctor of sociology.

Known for her expertise in redefining luxury and brand strategy, Andjelic will bring her unparalleled perspective on culture, creativity, and the ever-evolving consumer landscape.

Joining her is David Ohana, chief communications and marketing officer at the United Nations Foundation.

Based in New York, with a career dedicated to purpose-driven storytelling, Ohana will share his expertise on creating campaigns that don’t just connect, but inspire change on a global scale.

Next up we have Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director at Mischief US.

Recognised globally for her bold, breakthrough campaigns, Guimaraes’ work has consistently set creative benchmarks, proving time and again that creativity drives results.

An advocate for women in the industry, the former SVP creative director at BBDO NY, where she ran the Sandy Hook Promise account, as well as Macy’s and BBDO’s anti-bullying efforts in partnership with Monica Lewinsky, Guimaraes is behind culture-creating work, which has shifted societal perception of the world’s biggest brands, as well as the toughest issues.

Her work has won more than 100 awards internationally including an Emmy, many a Cannes Lion, as well as Effies.

In a major coup for Cairns Crocodiles, Katie Page, CEO and executive director at Harvey Norman Holdings, will also bring her unmatched business acumen and leadership insights to the Cairns stage.

One of Australia’s most influential executives, Page’s perspective, while in conversation with Lou Barrett, managing director of national sales at News Corp Australia, this fireside chat will resonate with business leaders and marketers alike.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy, is also set to jet in from the UK, bringing her famed experience in leadership and talent development which has shaped some of the brightest stars in marketing.

But that’s not all. Also making waves on the keynote slate are radio stars Jase & Lauren. Sitting atop the Melbourne FM radio ratings, listeners and radio industry experts alike were shocked at the duo’s cut from KIIS FM to make way for The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Now winning as the hosts of radio show Nova 100, the sharp-bantered and unfiltered duo, alongside lovable co-host Clint Stanaway, are set to bring a dynamic and candid edge to the stage. Making their first major industry ever debut, it’s time to grab the popcorn.

If that’s not enough to whet your whistle, Antoinette Lattouf, broadcaster, columnist, author, and human rights advocate, will tackle the intersection of media, diversity, and advocacy with her trademark wit and wisdom.

Australia’s most esteemed social commentator and futurist, Bernard Salt AM, will also offer his engaging take on demographics, business, and culture. Bring your notepad, as this is business-defining wisdom at your fingertips.

Also joining the impressive lineup are some of the most dynamic voices in creativity, leadership, and advocacy including:

Nakkiah Lui, acclaimed writer, actor, and director

Grant Patterson, Australian Paralympic swimmer and motivational speaker

Maz Farrelly, former TV producer turned keynote speaker

Aaron Fa’aoso, actor, screenwriter, and NITV/SBS board member

Mundanara Bayles, managing director of Blakcast Network and founder of the BlakCast Podcast

Did we mention we have some top marketers locked in? Brands include BMW, Telstra, Bupa, Uber, Audible, Optus and more.

As well as having Nikos Patiniotakis, head of global brand at kiwifruit giant Zespr flying in from Singapore, we dig into what being brave in B2B looks like, tap into ‘selling death’ with Kacy Ratta, VP of marketing at Bare, talk fintech with Bryan Wilmot, chief marketing officer at Stake—and much more.

Check out some of the names below, and remember, this is just a sneak peek. APAC talent and creatives will be revealed in the new year.

Check out the first wave of speakers below or on our snazzy speaker page HERE.

Ana Andjelic Global Luxury and Fashion Brand Executive, Author, and Doctor Sociology David Ohana Chief Communications and Marketing Officer United Nations Foundation Bianca Guimaraes Partner & Executive Creative Director at Mischief USA Sherilyn Shackell Founder & Global CEO The Marketing Academy Katie Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Harvey Norman Holdings Antoinette Lattouf Australian Broadcaster, Columnist, Author, Human, Rights Advocate Bernard Salt Columnist, Speaker, Business Advisor and Social Commentator Jase & Lauren, Radio Breakfast Show Hosts, Nova 100 Maz Farrelly Ex TV Producer Now Keynote Speaker Aaron Fa’aoso Actor, Screenwriter, NITV/SBS Board Member Alex McLean General Manager of Marketing & Product BMW Bryan Wilmot Chief Marketing Officer Stake Veena Sahajwalla Director of Sustainable Materials Research & Technology UNSW Sydney Stephanie Perez-Israel Regional Marketing Lead APJ monday.com Cam Luby Head of Consumer Marketing Optus Chris Nay CEO Wheelchair Rugby Australia Clint Stanaway Co-host and Newsreader Nova 100’s Jase & Lauren Grant Patterson Australian Paralympic Swimmer and Motivational Speaker Srishti Narayan Chief Marketing Officer Tourism Fiji Jase & Lauren Radio Breakfast Show Hosts Nova 100 Jennifer Aitchison Head of Marketing Koko Black Chocolate (Grilld) Kacy Ratta VP of Marketing Bare Kate Wellard Head of Marketing Telstra Enterprise Lou Barrett Managing Director, National Sales, News Corp Australia Lucinda Barlow Senior Director, Head of International Marketing Uber Mundanara Bayles MD Blakcast Network, Founder BlakCast Podcast Clint Stanaway Co-host and Newsreader Nova 100’s Jase & Lauren Nakkiah Lui Writer, Actor, Director Naomi Driver General Manager Marketing Bupa Nikos Patiniotakis Head of Global Brand Development Zespr Paul Nunnari Paralympian and Ambassador; Inclusively Made Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible Anny Havercroft Head of Global Business Marketing SEA and Marketing Solutions APAC Sarah Keith Managing Director, Active International Australia Santosh Murthy Managing Director Identity Communications Cheuk Chiang CEO ANZ Bastion

Are you across all that’s new at next year’s Cairns Crocodiles? For more on the Crocodile Awards, The Hatchlings, Masterclasses and Speed Mentoring, see here.