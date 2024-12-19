B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

First Bite: Sink Your Teeth Into First Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles Speakers

Pippa Chambers
Pippa Chambers
8 Min Read
Clockwise from top left: Ana Andjelic, Antoinette Lattouf, David Ohana, Bianca Guimaraes.

Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, is pulling out all the stops with a powerhouse lineup of keynote speakers set to inspire, challenge, and entertain at next year’s event.

Held from May 13-15 2025 in Cairns, the unmissable three-day event promises insights from some of the most sought-after minds in business, creativity and advocacy.

Leading the keynote bill is Ana Andjelic, global luxury and fashion brand executive, celebrated author, and doctor of sociology.

Known for her expertise in redefining luxury and brand strategy, Andjelic will bring her unparalleled perspective on culture, creativity, and the ever-evolving consumer landscape.

Ana Andjelic
Ana Andjelic, global luxury and fashion brand executive, celebrated author, and doctor of sociology.

Joining her is David Ohana, chief communications and marketing officer at the United Nations Foundation.

Based in New York, with a career dedicated to purpose-driven storytelling, Ohana will share his expertise on creating campaigns that don’t just connect, but inspire change on a global scale.

Next up we have Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director at Mischief US.

Recognised globally for her bold, breakthrough campaigns, Guimaraes’ work has consistently set creative benchmarks, proving time and again that creativity drives results.

An advocate for women in the industry, the former SVP creative director at BBDO NY, where she ran the Sandy Hook Promise account, as well as Macy’s and BBDO’s anti-bullying efforts in partnership with Monica Lewinsky, Guimaraes is behind culture-creating work, which has shifted societal perception of the world’s biggest brands, as well as the toughest issues.

Her work has won more than 100 awards internationally including an Emmy, many a Cannes Lion, as well as Effies.

Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director at Mischief US.
Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director at Mischief US.

In a major coup for Cairns Crocodiles, Katie Page, CEO and executive director at Harvey Norman Holdings, will also bring her unmatched business acumen and leadership insights to the Cairns stage.

One of Australia’s most influential executives, Page’s perspective, while in conversation with Lou Barrett, managing director of national sales at News Corp Australia, this fireside chat will resonate with business leaders and marketers alike.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy, is also set to jet in from the UK, bringing her famed experience in leadership and talent development which has shaped some of the brightest stars in marketing.

But that’s not all. Also making waves on the keynote slate are radio stars Jase & Lauren. Sitting atop the Melbourne FM radio ratings, listeners and radio industry experts alike were shocked at the duo’s cut from KIIS FM to make way for The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Now winning as the hosts of radio show Nova 100, the sharp-bantered and unfiltered duo, alongside lovable co-host Clint Stanaway, are set to bring a dynamic and candid edge to the stage. Making their first major industry ever debut, it’s time to grab the popcorn.

If that’s not enough to whet your whistle, Antoinette Lattouf, broadcaster, columnist, author, and human rights advocate, will tackle the intersection of media, diversity, and advocacy with her trademark wit and wisdom.

Australia’s most esteemed social commentator and futurist, Bernard Salt AM, will also offer his engaging take on demographics, business, and culture. Bring your notepad, as this is business-defining wisdom at your fingertips.

Also joining the impressive lineup are some of the most dynamic voices in creativity, leadership, and advocacy including:

  • Nakkiah Lui, acclaimed writer, actor, and director
  • Grant Patterson, Australian Paralympic swimmer and motivational speaker
  • Maz Farrelly, former TV producer turned keynote speaker
  • Aaron Fa’aoso, actor, screenwriter, and NITV/SBS board member
  • Mundanara Bayles, managing director of Blakcast Network and founder of the BlakCast Podcast
Nakkiah Lui, acclaimed writer, actor, and director

Did we mention we have some top marketers locked in? Brands include BMW, Telstra, Bupa, Uber, Audible, Optus and more.

As well as having Nikos Patiniotakis, head of global brand at kiwifruit giant Zespr flying in from Singapore, we dig into what being brave in B2B looks like, tap into ‘selling death’ with Kacy Ratta, VP of marketing at Bare, talk fintech with Bryan Wilmot, chief marketing officer at Stake—and much more.

Check out some of the names below, and remember, this is just a sneak peek. APAC talent and creatives will be revealed in the new year.

Check out the first wave of speakers below or on our snazzy speaker page HERE.

Ana Andjelic

Global Luxury and Fashion Brand Executive, Author, and Doctor Sociology

 David Ohana

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer United Nations Foundation

 Bianca Guimaraes

Partner & Executive Creative Director at Mischief USA

 Sherilyn Shackell

Founder & Global CEO The Marketing Academy
Katie Page

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Harvey Norman Holdings

 Antoinette Lattouf

Australian Broadcaster, Columnist, Author, Human, Rights Advocate

 Bernard Salt

Columnist, Speaker, Business Advisor and Social Commentator

 Jase & Lauren, Radio Breakfast Show Hosts, Nova 100
Maz Farrelly

Ex TV Producer Now Keynote Speaker

 Aaron Fa’aoso

Actor, Screenwriter, NITV/SBS Board Member

 Alex McLean

General Manager of Marketing & Product BMW

 Bryan Wilmot

Chief Marketing Officer Stake
Veena Sahajwalla

Director of Sustainable Materials Research & Technology UNSW Sydney

 Stephanie Perez-Israel

Regional Marketing Lead APJ monday.com

 Cam Luby

Head of Consumer Marketing Optus

 Chris Nay

CEO Wheelchair Rugby Australia
Clint Stanaway

Co-host and Newsreader Nova 100’s Jase & Lauren

 Grant Patterson

Australian Paralympic Swimmer and Motivational Speaker

 Srishti Narayan

Chief Marketing Officer Tourism Fiji

 Jase & Lauren

Radio Breakfast Show Hosts Nova 100
Jennifer Aitchison

Head of Marketing Koko Black Chocolate (Grilld)

 Kacy Ratta

VP of Marketing Bare

 Kate Wellard

Head of Marketing Telstra Enterprise

 Lou Barrett

Managing Director, National Sales, News Corp Australia
Lucinda Barlow

Senior Director, Head of International Marketing Uber

 Mundanara Bayles

MD Blakcast Network, Founder BlakCast Podcast

 Clint Stanaway

Co-host and Newsreader Nova 100’s Jase & Lauren

 Nakkiah Lui

Writer, Actor, Director
Naomi Driver

General Manager Marketing Bupa

 Nikos Patiniotakis

Head of Global Brand Development Zespr

 Paul Nunnari

Paralympian and Ambassador; Inclusively Made

 Polly Blenkinship

Global Head of Brand Media Audible
Anny Havercroft

Head of Global Business Marketing SEA and Marketing Solutions APAC

 Sarah Keith

Managing Director, Active International Australia

 Santosh Murthy

Managing Director Identity Communications

 Cheuk Chiang 

CEO ANZ Bastion

Are you across all that’s new at next year’s Cairns Crocodiles? For more on the Crocodile Awards, The Hatchlings, Masterclasses and Speed Mentoring, see here.

 

Related posts:

  1. Mark Your Calendars: Cairns Crocodiles Key Dates Are Right Here
  2. The 4Ps That Make Cairns Crocodiles 2025 A Must-Attend Event
  3. Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Announces Official Hotel Partners
  4. Super Early Bird Tickets For Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Close 31 December
TAGGED: ,

Latest News

The Most Read B&T Exclusive Features Of 2024
Conversational Channels & Growing Consumer Confidence Present Huge Opportunity For Marketers In 2025: Emarsys’ Global Chief Services Officer
Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Announces Official Hotel Partners
The 4Ps That Make Cairns Crocodiles 2025 A Must-Attend Event
Register Lost your password?