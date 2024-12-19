Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Announces Official Hotel Partners

Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Presented by Pinterest just made planning your stay even easier, unveiling four official hotel partners ready to welcome delegates with exclusive discounts.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Cairns in Tropical North Queensland, these premium hotels offer the perfect mix of luxury, convenience and great deals to ensure delegates and speakers alike are refreshed and ready for the industry’s sharpest event from May 13-15, 2025.

Checkout the Cairns Crocodiles speaker lineup so far!

Pullman Cairns International

Just moments from the action, the Pullman Cairns International delivers modern luxury and first-class comfort. Delegates can enjoy 10% off their stay, with easy access to the Convention Centre and Cairns’ top attractions.

See here for your discount.

Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort

With its laid-back tropical vibe and central location, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort is offering 10% off for all delegates. A relaxing oasis complete with a lagoon pool and lush gardens, it’s the perfect spot to unwind after a day of keynotes and networking.

See discount here and get yourself booked in now.

Shangri-La The Marina, Cairns

For those who appreciate luxury and waterfront views, the Shangri-La The Marina is offering delegates an exclusive 10% discount. Located just steps away from Cairns’ vibrant dining and shopping precinct, this iconic venue combines elegance with tropical charm.

Book your discounted stay here.

Hilton Cairns

Known for its stylish comfort and prime waterfront location, the Hilton Cairns is giving Cairns Crocodiles delegates an impressive 15% off. With modern amenities, world-class dining, and a short stroll to the Cairns Convention Centre, Hilton is the ideal base for business and leisure.

Lock in your Hilton discount here.

Are you across all that’s new at next year’s Cairns Crocodiles? For more on the Crocodile Awards, The Hatchlings, Masterclasses and Speed Mentoring, see what’s new HERE.