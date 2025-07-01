Antoinette Lattouf Gives First Interview After ABC Federal Court Win

Fresh from her landmark legal victory against the ABC, award-winning journalist Antoinette Lattouf has spoken exclusively about her unlawful termination case on Ette Media’s, We Used To Be Journos podcast.

We Used to be Journos is an independent, weekly podcast offering in-depth, unfiltered and original media analysis created by Antoinette Lattouf and fellow award-winning journalist, Jan Fran.

The interview also follows her appearance at Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, where she similarly discussed the impact of her court case and the state of Australia’s media environment.

“I had front row seats to the ABC’s slow, editorial independence car crash. It was heartbreaking and excruciating to experience but I’m stepping away from the debris to remind people what journalism looks like when it’s not strapped to a lobbying bullbar,” said Lattouf.

Each week, Lattouf and Jan Fran will bring decades of editorial experience and an increasingly low tolerance for institutional nonsense to decode dodgy headlines, unpack biased copy and expose hidden agendas. Be prepared for some realness, some rage and a whole lot of receipts.

“We used to write the news, then we became the news and now we critique the news,” said Lattouf.

“With trust in the mainstream media at an all-time low and misinformation running amok, media literacy has never been more important,” said Fran.

“We hope to give audiences the tools they need to navigate this increasingly fractured and volatile media landscape to get to the truth,” added Fran.

Fran and Lattouf have been friends for even longer than they’ve been journalists and have witnessed the rise of social media, the dissolution of news rooms, and the relentless spread of misinformation.

We Used to be Journos is the flagship show from Ette Media, an independent media company founded by Fran and Lattouf that helps audiences read the news right. The podcast launches exclusively with Acast on Wednesday July 2nd. It will be available in audio form on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and in video form on Youtube.