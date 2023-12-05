Why Marketers Are Leaving Millions On The Table With Inefficient Tech Stacks
We’re living in challenging economic times and, sadly, marketing departments often have their budgets cut first. At the same, companies are asking those same departments to produce more whilst cutting costs.
That can seem like an un-squareable circle and, frankly, can be quite demoralising for teams.
Marketing teams can save money, however. Over the past few years, the martech stacks employed within companies have grown bloated with teams employing multiple tools from differing vendors all at once. Imagine a world where martech stacks could be flattened with teams across the company and around the world singing, quite literally, from the same hymn sheet.
If we told you there was a company that could deliver $24 million in NPV and a 273 per cent ROI boost over three years, you would probably think we were talking nonsense. But, that is exactly how much is being left on the table as a result of bloated martech stacks.
Working Smarter With Smartsheet
Let’s lay out the facts before we get started. Smartsheet is a collaborative work management (CWM) platform that offers marketers the tools to leave cumbersome, tedious and, above all, inefficient processes behind.
Rather than relying on spreadsheets, emails, and outdated project management systems to facilitate marketing campaign plans and creative requests, Smartsheet offers custom project dashboards, end-to-end content production management and robust projects with workflow automation. That sounds techy and, it is — particularly with Smartsheet’s AI component. But to the end user, the tool creates simplicity through its back-end complexity, leaving you and the rest of your team with more time.
For example, Smartsheet can reduce project-related emails by as much as three-quarters — an absolute godsend for many. It can also halve project review cycles and project review times by three-quarters. Saving those working hours alone would free up significant time for any marketing team. You don’t have to take our, or Smartsheet’s word for it, either. Consulting firm Forrester carried out a Total Economic Impact analysis of Smartsheet to ascertain exactly how powerful the tool was.
American firm McGraw Hill implemented Smartsheet’s platform and boosted team efficiency by some 50 per cent as a result of its Automated Workflows, for example. Meanwhile, Uber cut its customer life cycle creation time by up to 45 per cent, giving its teams more time to focus on running experiments and designing better campaigns. These are the time-savings marketers need to work smarter and execute better, more impactful work rather than churning through endless back-and-forth conversations over email.
Flattening The Stack
The other money pit marketers routinely stare into is the number of platforms they use to execute campaigns, manage workflows and simply do their jobs. They’ll regularly be jumping between the workflow programs to digital asset management (DAM) tools, email platforms and instant messaging tools. Viewed from the outside, this bloated number of tools only leads to complexity, confusion and conspicuous wastes of time.
What’s more, an issue that routinely affects marketers more than other teams in companies is the number of external staff that might need to be added to a platform. You might need an external copywriter for support, or you might need a producer to put on an in-person activation, for example.
By flattening the stack of tools marketers rely on to do their jobs, the Forrester study found that Smartsheet could save marketers more than $1.5 million through free viewer licenses, flexible, no-code WorkApps, pre-built integrations and robust APIs.
Smartsheet won’t replace your email provider (sadly) but it will allow marketing teams to remove a number of tools that slow down work with built-in project management and budgeting tools, real-time reporting and process automation to quickly and slickly handle requests, plans, reviews and execute on your work and content.
Seamless Digital Asset Management
The other side of Smartsheet is its DAM platform, Brandfolder. Rather than having to jump into an entirely different piece of software every time you want to use or create a marketing asset — whether it’s a company logo, product photo or explainer video — Brandfolder centralises all of that information, making it available to everyone at the touch of a button.
Of course, it’s not the only tool available to marketers that can centrally manage assets. However, it is the only tool that plugs into a CWM platform like Smartsheet. Again, this leads to huge time savings and, in business, time is money.
By implementing creative templates, collecting and curating assets and utilising cloud-based brand guidelines, Brandfolder can make searching for content 90 per cent faster — a huge time-saving. What’s more, its Brand Intelligence automated, AI-powered asset tagging can help marketers make content distribution 15 per cent more efficient. McLaren (yes, the Formula 1 team) has already been putting it to use to communicate with its millions of fans around the world, gaining huge productivity improvements in the process.
Times are hard for marketers and you certainly don’t need to make your lives any harder by using 20th century martech stacks in 2023. Combining Smartsheet and Brandfolder could save your team hours upon hours, freeing them to do more creative work that actually contributes to a company’s bottom line.
Want to find out more? You absolutely should.
Latest News
Foot Locker & Nike Recruit NBA’s Kevin Durant To Hype Up The Holidays
Foot Locker, in collaboration with Nike, has teamed up with Preacher and BURN for the launch of its global holiday campaign, “The Heart of Sneakers”. Directed by Greg Hardes and starring NBA’s Kevin Durant, the commercial is part of a larger Foot Locker rollout out which also features the likes of LaMelo Ball and Anthony […]
TEAM LEWIS Announces Rapid Expansion Of Its Australian Team With 10 New Hires
TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, has announced plans to rapidly expand its Australia team with 10 new hires, including Head of Creative and Head of Social roles. Lead image: TEAM LEWIS, left to right – Chris McGhee, Director, AU; Smitha Virik, Regional Head of Client Services, APAC; Martin Harkin, Managing Director, AU. The independent […]
Icon & Snack Drawer Appointed Meta PR Agencies Of Record
Meta has appointed Icon Agency and Snack Drawer as its Australian PR agencies of record, and Pead as its New Zealand PR agency of record, following a competitive pitch process. Together, Icon Agency and Pead will deliver a mix of corporate, B2B, policy, and consumer communications in Australia and New Zealand respectively. Snack Drawer will […]
Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft
Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird. Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft […]
oOh!media Nabs Lisa Green From ASX Group
oOh!media has appointed former ASX Group head of human resources, Lisa Green (lead image), as chief people and culture officer. Experienced in leading business transformation initiatives at times of significant growth, Green will head the delivery of oOh!’s strategy across its 900-strong team, including key responsibility for oOh!’s values and DEI objectives. With over 25 […]
Anathea Ruys Sits Down For 10 Fast Questions On Agency Culture & Renovating Her Laundry Room
Anathea Ruys is not only one of the most important people in agency land, but also one of the nicest. Ruys has been the CEO of UM Australia for almost three years, following stints at agencies across Asia and the US. She also recently featured on, talking about her prior life as a journalist. With […]
Keep Left Launches Brand Campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ For PassportCard
With the countdown to the summer holidays on, PR and creative agency Keep Left has launched an integrated brand campaign for PassportCard, its first work for the new travel insurance disruptor. The campaign ‘When ‘It’ Happens’ leans into the reality that no matter how prepared you are when you travel, unexpected things can happen that […]
Thinkerbell Turns Iconic Menulog Delivery Bag Into A Star Studded Handbag For Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera’s arrival in Australia for the first time in 15 years gave Menulog and Thinkerbell a unique opportunity to launch the new global TVC and brand campaign in a locally relevant way for Australians. Utilising Menulog’s distinctive delivery bag, Thinkerbell recruited Australian Indie designer By Weave Collection, to re-imagine it and create a star-studded […]
IMAA Announces New Board For 2024
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, today announced a new Board of Directors and a changing of the guard as the industry body enters its fourth year. Lead Image: 2023 Leadership Team The IMAA was founded in 2020 by five independent media agency directors […]
Havas & Reckitt Unleash “Flyhunt” Campaign for Mortein, Turning Billions of Flies into Billions of Ads
With the “Louie The Flyhunt” campaign, Australians are invited to participate in a unique experience that combines traditional manhunt tropes with cutting-edge technology. Set against the backdrop of the opening of Australia’s fly season, Mortein’s campaign features the notorious Australian icon, Louie the Fly, as the target in a thrilling fly hunt. Wanted posters featuring […]
REVEALED: Australia’s Greatest-Ever Ad!!!
You voted and now B&T can reveal Australia's greatest EVER ad! Yes, Ali Baba Kebabs can feel rightly aggrieved.
The Royals & Ryvalmedia Win Big In B&T’s Top-Performing Agencies For November
Which agency chiefs will be collecting their Christmas bonuses? Discover the truth with this 'who's hot' barometer.
George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
Changes at the top at George P. Johnson today. The middle and the bottom given the order to stand down.
Monday TV Ratings: The 1% Club Scores Seven A Win
Game shows continuing to rate well with TV viewers. Yet, that's not to say we need Andrew O'Keefe back anytime soon.
Free TV Comes Out Swinging Over Sports Rights After Amazon Snares The Cricket
Industry body says free TV sports rights are under threat. Meanwhile Wallabies declare they've all but given up.
Westpac Shows Optus How To Apologise
Westpac delivers on its crisis communication. Also see Westpac board trying to save their collective arses.
Triple J Announces Hottest 100 2023 Dates
This year's Hottest 100 deets announced. With B&T predicting big things for Nollsy's KFC ad.
A Professional Cheese Sculptor Stars For Wacky Ads For US University
Hating the job right now? These uni ads could (A) inspire you to new things or (B) give you a laugh, albeit a brief one.
Don’t Be THAT Perfectionist….Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Now!
Work with people who endlessly say "things were better in my day"? Sounds like you're a real contender for 30 Under 30.
We Are Warriors & R/GA To Produce City Of Sydney’s Calling Country & New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Social Indigenous Enterprise We Are Warriors (WAW), supported by creative innovation studio R/GA Australia, has been selected to produce the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve Calling Country live performance as part of the 9pm firework show. Lead image L-R: WAW co-founders Ben Miles & Nooky. The performance will feature a special Welcome to Country […]
Data Is King. So How Can Marketers Survive Privacy Reforms?
There's a fine line between proper use of customer data and a $50K fine from the ACCC. Save your cash with this read.
Chery Launches New Tiggo 7 Pro In Australian Market With Creative Campaign Via Chello
Chinese EVs continuing to flood into the Aussie market. Clearly no reciprocal agreement with our wine and barley.
Isuzu UTE Extends A-Leagues Partnership Through To 2026
Isuzu UTE extends its A-Leagues partnership. Also desperately hoping the fans don't behave like dickheads.
Seven Network Unveils New Advanced Advertising Division
Seven unveils its new advanced advertising division. No sign of official scarlet red team tracksuits, however.
“Give An F About the Flags”: Surf Life Saving Australia Launches Summer Campaign Via Banter
Every Australian should know to swim between the flags. That and Bradman's average and most of the words to Khe Sanh.
Toyota & HCLTech To Appear On Aussie Cricketers’ Shirts This Summer
You can almost hear leather on willow with this news. Unless someone's being attacked with a cricket bat in your office.
G Squared Bolsters Paid Media & Search With Key Hires
G Squared announces key hires in its paid search team. Although we appreciate not everyone's a fan of paid search.
“Extinction Greenwashing”: Supermarkets Target Of ACCC Complaint Over Misleading Salmon Claims
Yet again claims about Tasmanian salmon catch watchdog's ire, as chickens declare we're ridgy-didge.
Droga5 London Launches First Campaign For ADV New Motorcycle
Unsure if you're in the throes of a possible midlife crisis? Watch this motorbike ad and learn the horrible truth.
Mediahub Expands Into New Zealand Market
Mediahub unveils its New Zealand plans. And it only took the locals four minutes to mention the rugby.
It Takes A Village: Havas Drives Off With Avis Budget Group’s Media & Earned PR
There are few greater joys in life than flogging the shit out of a rental car, is there?
Amazon Prime Secures Rights To Next Cricket World Cup
Judging by the acrimony, sledging & hatred of last month's Cricket World Cup, the next one's shaping up to be a ripper.
Limited Tickets Still Available For First Ever Industry Pantomime
With just over 24 hours to go until the world premiere of Addy Lala and the Mood Tea Thieves, limited tickets are still available for the pantomime, which will run for one night only at the Everest Theatre in Sydney’s Seymour Centre on December 5th. All in the industry are encouraged to come along to […]
Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network
Specialist Australian health PR agency, Palin Communications, has joined GlobalCom PR Network with a view to delivering meaningful, consistent, impactful, global health campaigns across a range of countries and regions.
Axe-Wielding Eric Andre Stars In Opera GX Campaign, Via Waste Creatives
Irreverent campaign for Opera GX, the browser for gamers, sees actor and comedian Eric Andre confronting people using “boring” browsers
Make it your way at Highpoint Via Cyclone Creative Agency
Highpoint is inviting Melbournians to embrace what makes them different, through their ‘Make it Your Way’ campaign via Cyclone Creative agency.