Smartsheet Reckons Its AI Tools Help McLaren Win Off The Track
In business, time is money and that maxim is more pertinent to those in content creation than anyone else. The McLaren Formula 1 team has been working with Smartsheet’s Brandfolder and its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help get its race day content out quickly and on-brand.
“In a lot of instances, it reduces the time to get the photos from days to literally minutes,” explained Nigel Mendonca, Smartsheet’s vice president Asia Pacific & Japan.
“They [McLaren] have told us that they’ve calculated a seven times faster distribution of race day footage and assets due to the AI tagging and search functions.”
Digital asset management is becoming an increasingly big focus for businesses involved in the creative industries — whether in advertising, marketing, content, or anything else. The days of teams running around with information stored on hundreds of hard drives are gone and simple cloud storage tools are no longer able to cut the mustard when it comes to producing at scale.
“Our partnership with McLaren has been in operation for coming up to two years. They’ve leveraged Smartsheet’s platform for a number of things but digital asset management is a big part of it.
“It’s an AI-based platform that uses AI to catalogue those images and provide easy search capabilities. If you think about the way McLaren as a racing team works, they not only compete in 23 F1 races around the globe throughout the year but they’re one of the fastest-growing teams in the competition from an audience point of view. A huge part of what they’re doing from a commercial perspective is focused on engaging with their fans.”
With more than 10 million followers on Instagram and 3.3 million on TikTok, they have a demanding audience ready to lap up any content from the Grand Prix or any other event. However, the team also has commercial partners and sponsors that need to have their insatiable appetites for content sated just as much as the fans.
“There’s a big demand for [McLaren] to provide as close to real-time as possible digital assets out to the field, whether it’s for their audiences, their fans, sponsors etc,” explained Mendonca.
“There are really specific briefs around the images, as well. A sponsor might say, ‘We want some photos that include our logo with a particular driver at a particular race or part of a weekend.’ So Brandfolder allows to easily search and retrieve photos based on the AI tags in minutes whereas it previously used to take them days.”
Brandfolder’s AI also lets McLaren — and a bunch of other organisations — make quick and sweeping changes to consistent sections of digital assets in minutes, rather than the hours and days it had previously taken.
“If you think about an organisation, McLaren is one example, but a totally different example might be a university that has multiple faculties but consistent branding across the organisation. They’re very protective of their brand but the different faculties might have different colours or a slightly different logo,” said Mendonca.
“The content creation function within Brandfolder allows them to lock down their brand briefs for the different areas of their organisation but then make wholesale changes across all of them, whether it be for a social media or digital marketing placement. It could even be printing to physical assets for the different activities that they run.”
Smartsheet is not the only company operating in this space starting to use AI to help its clients steal a march on their rivals with improved speed and consistency. Aussie startup darling Canva recently announced its Brand Kit series of tools with expanded AI capabilities and digital media giant Adobe continues to bang the AI drum across its range of tools.
According to Mendonca, this change in the industry is leading to more “citizen project managers.”
“Most businesses have their formal project managers, it could be an IT project manager or it could be someone else in the business that is formally trained and understands the vernacular and the technologies that go with that.
“But the reality is that in most businesses today, just about everyone is an informal project manager, right? They just don’t call it that. The elements of the job require them to manage projects and programs of work. For marketers… they’re managing multiple projects and programs of work.”
But, Mendonca assured B&T that Smartsheet was not intending to make the role of the project manager redundant it was simply working to boost productivity.
“We’re all about augmenting humans to be more productive to help them save time. A lot of what our platform helps with is automatic workflow. There is a lot of productivity gain to be had in removing mundane and potentially error-prone tasks from human responsibility by automating workflows and having systems talk to other systems,” he said.
By removing the human part of workflows, Smartsheet helped McLaren upload 90 terabytes of assets to one central cloud-based system.
“They literally took big physical storage devices and shipped them across to us and migrated those into our Brandfolder platform,” said Mendonca.
“That’s the major opportunity for a lot of organisations, taking these manual or unstructured workflows and processes and bringing them together in a more logical, productivity-focused way of doing things.”
Of course, data on such a scale requires a lot of processing power. And, as industries around the world are realising, lots of data can lead to lots of emissions. Mendonca said that while the question of sustainability was “really important,” he believed that overall workflow efficiencies would lead to emission reduction in the long run.
“A big part of what we do replaces a lot of manual processes and automates that. So, the overall power consumption — computing, paper-based elements, all that sort of stuff — the digitisation of workflows and consolidating that into a more automated, more efficient way of doing things is ultimately going to cut down on the overall footprint.”
Lead image credit: McLaren
Please login with linkedin to commentMcLaren Smartsheet
Latest News
Secretive Multi-Million Dollar Deals Between Betting Firms & Sports Codes Revealed
B&T always enjoys Monday night's Four Corners. Even more so if we can rip it off for stories of our very own.
Chris Taylor Stumbles Upon A Good News Advertising Story
The Chaser's Chris Taylor brings his own unique take on adland here. Yes, the defamation lawyers are primed and ready.
Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS
The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]
Should Men Do Pilates? STRONG Pilates Challenges Perceptions
New campaign asks, "Should men do Pilates?" Other questions could include, "Should men read maps or put the seat down?"
Brisbane Adland Swings For Good At The UnLtd Open Brisbane
Brisbane's advertising community confirms it can swear with the best of them at annual charity golf day.
Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island
Were you in bed early after a particularly boozy long-weekend? Discover how you had no impact on the TV numbers here.
BabyLove Opposes Gendered Nappies Via Campaign By Communicado
Still using the Kindergarten Cop line that "boys have a penis, girls have a vagina" in all your marketing? Rethink here.
Drunk Man City Fans Taunt & Kiss TV Reporter Who Dutifully Ignores It All
Sure, Aussies in Bali are rarely anything to be proud of, but we've got nothing on the English enjoying the Continent.
Jonesy & Amanda Rival The MAFS Experts In The Search For Love
Jonesy & Amanda now weighing in on the dating game. Which may hopefully translate to some more Barry White on the radio.
“I Thought I’d Have More Sex” – Jennifer Coolidge Delights Fans At Vivid Sydney
Vivid's not all about freezing your arse off amongst the marauding hordes, as Jennifer Coolidge's presentation proved.
Data Reveals Why Pitching Is Unsustainable For Many Aussie Agencies
Think the whole pitch process is wrong? You'll empathise with this new data. Obviously, all bets are off when you win.
Google Expands Confirming Gross Revenue Tool
Google has expanded its Confirming Gross Revenue tool to all publishers using Ad Manager 360 and to all advertisers and agencies using Display & Video 360. The tool gives publishers and buyers the ability to verify for themselves that hidden fees haven’t been taken from digital advertising transactions when using Google Ad Manager. Google tested […]
DDB Sydney Answers Ute Critics In Latest Work For The Volkswagen Amarok
It would appear the secret to any ute ad is to infer the driver of any rival vehicle is in touch with his feminine side.
ABC Reveals Five-Year Digital-First Plan Following Radio Ratings Slump
ABC unveils plans to reverse its radio fortunes. Unfortunately, Ita sings the blues not up for consideration.
The Popular Wilosophy Podcast Retuns On LiSTNR
Can you take or leave the comic stylings of Wil Anderson? Then get set to leave on this gag-free news.
Kargo Brings Innovative Video Advertising Products To APAC Market
Is video ad pre-roll part of your KPIs? Well, make sure you get your bonus at your next staff appraisal with this.
Carat SA Celebrates Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon In New Campaign
Carat South Australia in partnership with Easton Media Services and Parable Productions is showcasing the iconic Red Centre journeys on the path to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon as part of a new campaign designed to attract tourists to the destination. Watch it HERE. Through a media integration with What’s Up Down Under, which airs on […]
Dentsu’s Kirsty Muddle Joins AANA Board
No one can accuse Kirsty Muddle of either idle hands or the Devil's work for that matter, as she takes on more work.
The Grubs Return In Sportsbet’s Latest Five-Minute Episode
If the government does ban sports bet advertising, a lot of overweight, male actors could be struggling for work.
GroupM: Aussie Media Spend To Remain Flat In 2023
In what amounts to a major blow to beer sales at North Sydney's Rag & Famish, GroupM predicting flat ad spend in 2023.
Today The Brave Wins Lux Travel Brand True North’s Creative
Has Dr Philip Lowe all but kyboshed your current travel plans? Live vicariously here or in repeats of Emily in Paris.
“Get The Hell Out Of My Face!” Female Reporter Strong Arms Obnoxious Fan During Live Cross
Yes, it's rare ice hockey news today, dear readers. However, it is very non-rare ice hockey violence news.
Conor McGregor Hospitalises Miami Heat Mascot In Promo Stunt Gone Wrong; No One Too Sure Why
Conor McGregor has beaten the Miami Heat team mascot to a pulp. Funny stuff, unless you're the Miami Heat team mascot.
Sunday TV Ratings: Cricket Smacks Seven To A Big Win, But No One’s Catching Bluey Out
Australia crowned best Test cricket team in the world. More encouraging, we didn't even need to cheat this time around.
Beyond The Sandbox – How Marketers Can Prepare For The Fast-Approaching Cookie Armageddon
Yes, this headline contains "cookie armageddon". Yes, it's B&T's desperate attempts to appear risqué & controversial.
Five Ways New AI Search Engines Could Impact Your Online Business
Got an online business? Worried about AI's impact on it? Well, this just became your essential public holiday read.
Mamamia Announces New Editor-In-Chief & Editorial Reshuffle
For an apparent mumsy site, Mamamia sure employs a lot of women who don't look like they're mothers.
McDonald’s & Burger King Square Off In ChatGPT Ad Spat
The old 'Big Mac VS Whopper' debate is way too close to call. One's two bready and the other's way too mayonnaisey.
Network 10’s Narelda Jacobs Honoured In King’s Birthday Honours List
The King's Birthday Honours list isn't all retired politicians and doctors of diseases you've never even heard of.
Alliance Outdoor Media Group Celebrates First Birthday
Alliance Outdoor Media Group celebrates its first birthday. Don't worry about old B&T, however. We already had plans.
Adland Veteran Sunita Gloster Honoured On King’s Birthday Honours List
There's scones & cucumber sandwiches with the crusts cut off over at the Gloster residence today after this huge news.
PR & Marketing Agency Taurus Promotes Samantha Sakr To MD
Integrated PR & marketing agency, Taurus, sadly doesn't use the tagline "that's no bull". But it arguably should.
7NEWS Sydney Newsroom Jason Morrison Announces Departure, As Neil Warren Named As Replacement
7NEWS' Jason Morrison announces departure. Says don't get him golf stuff as a leaving present, as he detests the game.
The Monkeys Wins Gerety Awards AUNZ Agency Of The Year
The Monkeys' mantelpiece continues to groan under the tremendous weight as yet another gong joins the line-up.
Kochie Gets Emotional Farewell After Two Decades On Sunrise
Kochie looking forward to a sleep-in, Kochie's neighbours looking forward to Kochie's car not starting every day at 4am.
Wunderman Thompson’s UK Offices Picketed Following Banned Shell Ads
Could these sorts of protests be coming to Australian agencies? Is it time to invest in a powerful water cannon?