“We’ve Got Lots Of Work To Do”: Sunita Gloster AM Calls On Industry’s Super Women As B&T’s Women In Media Awards Return, Presented By Are Media

Last year, Sunita Gloster AM issued a powerful call to women across the advertising, media and marketing industries after taking the top spot on B&T’s Women in Media Power List.

ENTER B&T’S WOMEN IN MEDIA AWARDS, PRESENTED BY ARE MEDIA, NOW!

But instead of using the spotlight to reflect on her own achievements, she turned it outward—shining it unflinchingly on an industry still grappling with inequality, disrespect and unsafe workplaces.

“With power comes great responsibility, and all of us women in the top 30 have a role to play in driving safety, equity and respect for women in our industry,” she told the more than 700 attendees as last year’s awards.

In that moment, Gloster wasn’t just accepting an award—she was issuing a challenge. Cape on, gloves off. And now, as B&T’s Women in Media Awards 2025 officially opens, that challenge remains front and centre.

Gloster, a powerhouse with more than 30 years in the media, marketing, tech, sustainability and not-for-profit sectors, has consistently ranked on the Women in Media Power List for the past decade. But 2024 marked the first time she claimed the top spot—and she used it to speak plainly.

“Unfortunately, it’s 2024, and we’re not there yet,” she said bluntly.

ENTER B&T’S WOMEN IN MEDIA AWARDS, PRESENTED BY ARE MEDIA, NOW!

“We’re half of the industry, and we don’t receive the same protections or opportunities as men. So we’ve got a lot of work to do,” she said.

Her words cut deep because they rang true. Despite years of pledges, programs and panels, progress has often felt symbolic rather than systemic. Gloster’s voice, amplified through her Power List win, became a mirror for the industry to examine its own complacency.

Women in Media 2025: Powering Up for More Than a Moment

Now, the 2025 Awards are here, honouring not just success but substance—the super women of the industry. These awards celebrate female-identifying talent who are leading professionally and lifting others, changing the game with the strength of a thousand Wonder Women.

The program spans 30 categories, including returning favourites such as Woman of the Year (presented by Marie Claire), Rising Star (presented by ELLE), and the always-fierce Glass Ceiling Award.

New for this year is the Innovator category—celebrating boundary-pushers who bend the rules to redefine what’s possible—and an updated Entrepreneur/Founder category, recognising the women building their own empires faster than a speeding bullet.

From marketers and media planners to creative producers, social change-makers and tech leaders—every corner of the industry is represented. Women at every stage of their careers are encouraged to enter, from emerging talents to seasoned executives.

See last year’s winners here!

Important Dates to Know

Entries open: Thursday, 10 April 2025

Power List revealed: Monday, 26 May 2025

On-time entries close: Thursday, 12 June 2025

Late entries close: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Awards Night: Friday, 29 August 2025 at Sydney’s stunning White Bay Cruise Terminal

ENTER B&T’S WOMEN IN MEDIA AWARDS, PRESENTED BY ARE MEDIA NOW

A Platform with Purpose

Yes, this is a celebration. But it’s also a call to action.

In 2025, B&T invites you to follow in the footsteps of the industry’s wonder women. Nominate the woman who changed your career. The mentor who leapt over obstacles in a single bound. The entrepreneur who smashed glass ceilings with her bare hands. Or nominate yourself—because your origin story matters and your impact is real.

The Women in Media Awards aren’t about tokenism. They’re about truth. About progress. About putting the industry on notice and building a future where women don’t just survive—but soar.

This is your moment. Step into it, cape and all.

ENTER B&T’S WOMEN IN MEDIA AWARDS, PRESENTED BY ARE MEDIA NOW