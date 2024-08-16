B&T’s Women in Media Power List is the definitive who’s who in the advertising, marketing and media industries. Celebrating the CEOs, CMOs, CCOs, ECDs and beyond, these are the women who lead by example, elevating others and inspiring us all.
Firstly, thank you for taking the time to read our 2024 B&T Women in Media Power List.
The women listed below run some of the largest organisations within the advertising, marketing and media industry. Their work not only impacts the general economics of their field but also has a huge influence on Australian society and culture as a whole.
Sadly, it has not been a vintage year for much of our world with high-profile instances of wrongdoings that went right to the top of some of the biggest businesses in the country. But it is because of that fact, not in spite of it, that our Women in Media Power List is as crucial today as it was more than a decade ago when we launched the B&T Women in Media Awards.
Now, the tricky part of choosing. We consider four main criteria when choosing the 30 names on the Power List. We share and debate internally amongst our editorial team and externally with our close and senior network.
The criteria includes:
B&T has also been sure to recognise the Women Leading Tech within their very own 2024 Power List as well as B&T’s CMO Power List 2024.
I’d like to thank all of the women on this list for smashing through those glass ceilings for future generations of women to follow — and I’d like to thank you, for reading.
Managing Director, B&T
POWER LIST
From starting her career as a media assistant at OMD to becoming CEO of Thinkerbell, Reid is a trailblazer, boldly and purposefully venturing into the full-service indie marketing agency during its fledgling days.
Under her stewardship, Thinkerbell has risen to become one of the most successful agencies in Australia and is the reigning B&T Advertising Agency of the Year and PR Agency of the Year.
Reid is a natural leader, organised but flexible. Her attributes allow her to harness creative chaos into commercial success and ensure a reliable output of incredible work from the Thinkerbell team.
Reid is also a board director for Support The Girls, where she helps to provide girls with personal hygiene products, bras and underwear that support and nurture their sense of wellbeing.
POWER LIST
CEO, Mamamia
Harvey has worked at some of Australia’s biggest agencies, ascending the ranks to her current role as Mamamia’s CEO. She worked as a media assistant at MediaCom and then became the general manager at UM after making waves at the agency in different roles for eight years.
Harvey joined Mamamia at the beginning of the year as its chief revenue officer before quickly progressing to become its CEO in June with her characteristic energy and enthusiasm.
An ambitious businesswoman and a champion for making the world a better place for women and girls alike, Harvey and Mamamia have “big ambitions, and we don’t have anything holding us back”.
POWER LIST
CEO, Atomic 212º
Fenner has spent just over a decade at Atomic 212º and it has been some ride.
During her decade at the agency, it has grown to become the biggest independent media agency in the country. Plus, she has written a book, was appointed CEO in February last year, has had a child and helped the agency navigate COVID.
Thanks to her irrepressible energy and enthusiasm, Atomic now manages some of the country’s largest media accounts and commands huge respect within the industry.
Despite the juggle of it all, Fenner leads with grace and care for the people around her but she has no plans to slow down.
POWER LIST
CEO, Mindshare, Australia and New Zealand
Grivas has spent the last two years as Mindshare’s CEO and the agency has seen tremendous growth under her leadership.
Grivas prioritises workplace joy and loves seeing it translate to successful work for clients who come back for more. Mindshare has had a spate of big client successes recently, too. It retained the large NAB and Foxtel accounts after they were taken to pitch last year and it won Unilever, netting an estimated $40 million in billings.
With more than 17 years of experience with agencies such as UM and Reprise, Grivas has focused heavily on leading the development and implementation of data-led transformation in media and brand communications.
POWER LIST
Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi
Over the past 17 years, van der Merwe has worked in agencies in Australia, South Africa and the Middle East — including a stint as Dentsu Creative’s chief creative officer after she was nabbed from M&C Saatchi. Earlier this year, she joined Saatchis as, where she leads a team with global experience and industry expertise.
She has picked up more than 100 awards for her campaigns and has picked up metal at nearly every awards showing going, including D&AD and Cannes Lions.
With experience working for some of the biggest brands in the world — Tourism Australia, Fox Sports, Nando’s and David Jones to name four — Saatchis has a formidable operator on its hands.
A true trailblazer, van der Merwe says, “we need to make quantum leaps with our ideas. To do that, we have to doubt everything we think we know more regularly.”
POWER LIST
After a hugely impressive 23-year run at Mindshare, Rigg-Smith was promoted to the role of chief strategy officer at WPP ANZ.
Rigg-Smith was one of the first female media agency CEOs in Australia at Mindshare and held one of the longest tenures.
She began her journey at Mindshare as an intern, before ascending through the ranks in strategy before stepping into the top job. Now as WPP’s CSO, she’s returned to her strategy homeland and helps the business through an incredibly challenging market with aplomb.
Rigg-Smith leads the team at WPP with her passion for creativity, consumer behaviour, and the intersection of culture to create new and interesting work.
POWER LIST
Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store
Alley is an unshakeable optimist, with a goal to leave the industry a better place than when she found it. That attitude won her the 2022 B&T Women in Media Social Change Maker Award and the 2023 B&T Women in Media Executive Leader Award.
She is The Media Store’s chief operating officer and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She served on the MFA’s People Committee for six years, where she inspired the best talent in the industry.
Alley cares about building high-performance teams with healthy relationships and business growth through honest, transparent and innovative solutions. A qualified counsellor, human resource management practitioner, board director and mother to four boys, it seems there isn’t much she can’t do!
POWER LIST
Chief Marketing Officer, Nine
Dubois joined Nine in 2013 as director of sales — Sydney, bringing more than 25 years of experience across the Australian media landscape to the role.
Now as the network’s CMO, she is responsible for keeping the network at the top of its game in the uber-competitive sector. And she’s doing so with remarkable success. Nine’s Olympics coverage has been a triumph, for instance, breaking ratings fixtures and driving huge growth across its linear, BVOD and SVOD platforms.
But this role hardly defines Dubois, the powerhouse that she is. From humble beginnings to a Women In Media Advisory Growth Committee member, Dubois knows just how hard it is to make it as a woman in this industry.
POWER LIST
CEO, EssenceMediacom Australia and New Zealand
Berlocher has taken EssenceMediacom on one helluva ride since taking over in February last year. Having spent most of her career in Singapore, Berlocher was something of an outsider but now seems an inspired choice to lead the GroupM agency.
For instance, she led the team to retain the $150 million Uber APAC media account. It also picked up the $60 million-rated Specsavers media account following an unusual pitching process.
Of course, it would have been challenging for anyone to step into the hot seat of the newly merged agency. But for Berlocher the recipe for success — or its core ingredient, at least — is simple.
“The only way that we can be successful is by winning the hearts and minds of our people,” Berlocher told B&T, “everything comes down to people.”
POWER LIST
CEO, UM Australia
Ruys was lured back to Australia in 2021 to lead UM after spending four years in LA leading Carat’s operations in the Midwest and West of the US. Way before that, however, Ruys was the editor of New Idea — it’s no wonder that she says “UM sees media in full colour not black and white”.
Ruys also leads UM’s mission to keep hold of the biggest and most important accounts in adland. Earlier this month, B&T revealed that UM had retained the gargantuan Federal Government’s Master Media Account. The agency also won the global Levi’s account earlier this year.
But Ruys does plenty more than bring home the bacon — or indeed, the trendy denim. UM works pro-bono with youth mental health charity batyr and Ruys herself serves as a Pillar Lead for the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance.
POWER LIST
CEO, Ogilvy Australia
One-company people are pretty rare these days. It’s even rarer for someone to rise nearly all the way through the ranks as Kissane has.
She’s been part of Ogilvy for more than 30 years, with stints in New York as well as Sydney. She started as a humble account exec before working her way up to become the Australian agency’s first-ever female CEO in 2021.
“From the day I started, Ogilvy has given me every chance to succeed,” she told B&T late last year.
“We believe in supporting people and giving them opportunities to grow. Long tenure is something we aspire to which I don’t think is an industry norm”.
Now working with some of Australia’s biggest brands including AAMI, KFC and Football Australia, Kissane is proof that advertising works best when it works for everyone.
POWER LIST
CEO, CHEP Network
Leggett has led CHEP since April last year, having served as Wunderman Thompson’s (now part of VML) APAC chief growth officer.
In her current role, Leggett has further built on CHEP’s strong foundations leading the team to win a host of new clients including the Spirit of Tasmania and the University of Sydney.
The agency won Best Digital Campaign at last year’s B&T Awards and the Social & Influencer Lion at Cannes last year for its “Flipvertising” work for Samsung. It was even named Australia’s most effective agency last year at the Effies.
Leggett serves as a senior advisor to the Lion’s Share Fund (appropriate given the agency’s recent trophies) that tackles wildlife conservation and animal welfare crises by redirecting advertising funds to augment biodiversity and sustainable animal-care practices.
With Leggett at the helm, we expect there’ll be plenty more to come from CHEP in the coming years.
POWER LIST
CEO, ARE Media
Huxley has led Are Media for the last three-and-a-half years, leading the company to produce some of the most compelling and important content for women in Australia across its mastheads including the Australian Women’s Weekly, New Idea and Marie Claire.
Before this, Huxley was Spotify’s regional director for EMEA and managing director of ANZ as well as Fairfax Media’s (now part of the Nine network) digital CEO and publisher for two years.
Earlier this year, Are Media’s Sally Eagle described Huxley’s ability to “bring people together to align culture and strategy” as a “privilege to be part of.”
Leading a 70 per cent female executive leadership team, she is truly making life better for women on and off the pages of ARE Media’s magazines.
POWER LIST
CEO, TBWA\Melbourne and TBWA\Adelaide
Wells has been with TBWA\Melbourne for coming up to 14 years and has been its CEO since 2015. She was also named as the CEO of the agency’s Adelaide office when it opened in 2018.
Over the years, Wells has served as a Cannes Lions jury president and has led TBWA\Melbourne to several Cannes Lion Grands Prix.
She also heads up TBWA’s global Sustain practice that applies the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals to re-work the way businesses operate. In today’s world, being a strong leader is not only about looking after the bottom line but also looking after the planet.
When she isn’t working to make the environment safe or leading two of the country’s premier ad agencies, Wells also serves as an advisory board member for biotech company Esfam and sits on the board of the Ad Council.
POWER LIST
President, Network 10 and Head of Streaming, Paramount ANZ
McGarvey is one of the most important woman in the Australian TV landscape. Earlier this year, she was promoted to the president of Network 10 and named the head of streaming and regional lead for Paramount.
Sure, it might be a slightly long-winded job title, but McGarvey’s influence is punchy, to say the least. Having spent her entire career in TV, starting out as a runner in a Belfast TV newsroom, McGarvey made the switch down under in 2006, joining 10 as its network head of programming.
Describing TV as a “great escape and a window to the world” from her childhood growing up in 1970s and 80s Northern Ireland, McGarvey uses her passion and energy for the sector to bring out the best in her teams.
“I used to say working in media was a lifestyle, and I still think for me that is true,” she told B&T recently. We’d say it’s more than a lifestyle for McGarvey, though. It’s a true vocation.
POWER LIST
Co-CEO, OMD Australia
Whitnall is one of the co-CEOs of OMD. Currently Australia’s top agency when it comes to client billings, OMD is nothing short of a behemoth, making Whitnall and fellow co-CEO Laura Nice, some of the most powerful people — let alone women — in the industry.
Whitnall has been with the Omnicom agency for the last seven years, rising from its head of digital to become the top dog — stopping off for a three-year stint as its chief digital officer in 2018.
She has also served as the MFA’s interactive chair and is a Marketing Academy Alumnus. Prior to her time at OMD, she served as Ikon Communications’ head of digital amplification and trading and worked in the UK with Carat Manchester and Initiative London.
POWER LIST
Co-CEO, OMD Australia
Nice is Whitnall’s fellow co-CEO at OMD. The agency was described by Omnicom head honcho Peter Horgan as an “industry powerhouse” following a recent agency billings and market share report and much of that success can be attributed to Nice and Whitnall’s impeccable leadership.
Prior to getting the top job at OMD (replacing fellow Power List member Aimee Buchanan), Nice had served as the agency’s managing director having returned to Australia from the UK in July 2019. Before this, she had worked at Dentsu agency Vizeum and fellow Omnicom business Annalect.
With Nice (and Whitnall) at the helm, OMD looks set to continue to its fantastic success across new billings and account retentions. Plus, the agency will continue to develop its in-house talent further with initiatives such as Exec Next, now in its third year.
POWER LIST
CEO Products + Practices, dentsu ANZ
Muddle is a fixture on B&T’s Women in Media Power List having led Dentsu’s creative operations for nearly three years. Following a rejig at the agency, she heads its Products + Practices function and is responsible for both the creative and media sides of the Japanese holdco’s Antipodean operations.
Muddle started her career at WPP, working in its econometrics function before moving into planning and strategy with Mindshare. Then, she spent 11 years at Cummins&Partners, rising to CEO, Muddle’s marriage of media and creative takes some matching in the Australian advertising landscape.
But there’s so much more. Muddle has been a Gruen panellist and sat on the board of Ad Standards. She has also sat on the AANA and the Advertising Council’s boards for the last 18 and 24 months, respectively.
She is vocal on the topic of inequality in the industry, recently telling B&T: “Whilst there is a perception that things are improving, the experiences of sexism and gender discrimination unfortunately remain common.”
POWER LIST
CEO, Spark Foundry and Chief Media Officer, Publicis ANZ
Hewitt was given the top job at Publicis-owned media agency Spark Foundry in 2019 but, just before Christmas, she was promoted to become the chief media officer — leading the holdco’s entire media operation.
And what a nine months it has been for Publicis’ media shops. According to the latest COMvergence data, Spark Foundry grew by a quarter year-on-year, while stablemate Zenith grew by a third. Starcom also secured more than $130 million in retained and new billings during 2023. With Hewitt at the helm, we expect that outrageous run to continue apace.
Hewitt also sits on MFA board and regularly lends a hand for awards judging. Hewitt is a staple on B&T’s Women in Media Power List, appearing each year since 2017. She was also named B&T‘s Women in Media Executive Leader of the Year and Woman of the Year in 2017.
It’s little wonder that she is so popular with staff and clients.
POWER LIST
Managing Director, Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia
Barrett is another regular fixture on B&T’s Women in Media Power List and deservedly so.
As News Corp’s managing director of client partnerships, Barrett has a near-unmatched influence over how brands show up in some of Australia’s most influential media titles. For instance, she has been central in the recent success of News Corp’s combined Olympics and Paralympics coverage, working with the likes of Harvey Norman and Woolworths to achieve incredible reach and cut-through. She has also reinforced News Corp’s leadership position within the industry with its focus on technology and its D_Coded event.
But Barrett is also a fierce battler for women in an industry typically and traditionally dominated by men. Her leadership team, for instance, is 95 per cent female. She is also a strong proponent of mentoring, leadership training and clear career progression plans for women at News Corp.
POWER LIST
CEO, Havas Media Group Australia
As with Barrett and Hewitt above, Hyland been a staple on the Women in Media Power List for years now. And that’s not going to change any time soon.
Hyland founded her mega-successful eponymous agency back in 2004 and it was acquired by Havas in 2020. Now into the fourth year of her time leading the Havas Media Network, Hyland is showing no sign of slowing down. Just last month, for instance, it was announced that Havas would be acquiring Melbourne indie shop Hotglue to expand its Victorian operations and bring some of the sharpest minds in the game on board.
Havas also sits as the deputy chair of the MFA, helping to steer the industry from the very top. Of course, that’s when she isn’t managing Havas Media Group’s enviable list of clients or deciding how to spend the $400 million that Havas has invested in its Converged AI, data and tech solutions.
POWER LIST
CEO, Innocean Worldwide Australia
Bedir is one of the most powerful people in the entirety of adland because few so powerfully advocate for women — whether in media or everyday life and none have as much success in doing so.
As the CEO of Innocean, her agency produces consistently impressive work for Hyundai and KIA. However, she has expanded the agency’s remit far further. Now, Innocean is a strong force in Australian society writ large with its work for organisations such as White Ribbon.
Its most recent campaign for White Ribbon was incredibly powerful, laying bare the stark realities of gender-based violence within Australian society — catching the eyes of ordinary people and politicians alike.
What’s more, the agency’s “Show Up For IWD” campaign faced up to the growing scourge of social media-born misogyny and aimed squarely at bozo-in-chief Andrew Tate. The campaign went global, reaching an audience of 20 million on a media budget of $0.
Bedir also runs Fck The Cupcakes, which fights misogyny in adland and earlier this year launched Yeah The Pies — a new initiative to get men educated and advocating for gender equality within the industry and beyond.
POWER LIST
Founding Partner and CEO, Special Group Australia
The success of Special Group is in no small part thanks to Evans’ visionary leadership. Since the agency was founded in Auckland in 2014, Evans has led the agency to open offices in Melbourne, Sydney, LA and London.
Evans is dedicated to making the industry a better and “more human” place, believing the more human-centric a culture, the more creative an agency’s output is.
Under her watchful eye, Special Group cleaned up at the 2023 B&T awards, claiming its third Grand Prix in four years, as well as the award for Best Content Marketing Strategy, Best Media Campaign, Best TV Campaign, and the Victorian and Qld/Other States & Territories/NZ Agency of the Year trophies.
Speaking recently to B&T Evans said “We are extremely proud of all the trophies in the ‘cabinet’. There is value in them all (even though there are increasingly too many shows to enter). The Agency of the Year awards stand out because they celebrate standards as a whole business — creativity and effectiveness, people and culture and commercial performance”.
POWER LIST
President Australia and New Zealand, WPP
Before assuming the role of president at WPP Australia and New Zealand, Herceg was the holding company’s chief strategy officer, where she played a pivotal role in shaping its strategic direction. She led client-facing initiatives and seamlessly integrated communications, experience, commerce and technology across WPP’s extensive network of agencies.
Herceg’s journey in the industry began with the founding of Pophouse, a trailblazing Australian agency specialising in innovation, social trends and business strategy. Her leadership transformed Pophouse into one of the country’s leading agencies before its acquisition by STW Group in 2007. Following the sale, Herceg joined STW as a strategic consultant, and after the 2016 merger of STW and WPP, she became the chief strategy officer of the newly formed WPP AUNZ.
Herceg is widely regarded as one of the most respected professionals in the advertising and business strategy sectors. Her expertise extends beyond her corporate roles, as she has also authored three books on business leadership, contributing significantly to the discourse on effective leadership and innovation in business. Her extensive experience and thought leadership have cemented her reputation as a key figure in the industry.
POWER LIST
Executive Creative Director, Campaign Edge
While there are thankfully now many women working in media, far fewer women work in senior roles within creative and far fewer still own a creative agency.
An English teacher by trade, Madigan is not only the ECD at Campaign Edge; she also pens books, makes regular appearances on Gruen, Sunrise and The Latest. Through this work, she does more than most to keep Adland honest as one of its most eloquent and powerful voices.
Madigan is outspoken about bullying, stalking, abuse and double standards among the raft of other issues facing women in the industry and beyond. She has and continues to work tirelessly to make the media more equitable — making Madigan both a pioneer and current trailblazer within the industry.
Madigan understands the need for creativity as a tool to persuade an audience and that effective messages are always based on brand truths. Plus, with her high-profile work on some of Australia’s most memorable political campaigns, Madigan truly has the ability to change the fate of the country and all our lives.
POWER LIST
Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Ford cemented her reputation as Australia’s leading female creative at Cannes this year when The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, claimed the Film Lion Grand Prix for its now-iconic music video celebrating the Sydney Opera House’s 50th birthday.
With a quarter of a century’s experience working at such prestigious agencies as DDB and TBWA, Ford fills in her spare time as a serving as a member of D&AD’s Advisory Board and sitting on the board of the Advertising Council. In these roles, as well as at The Monkeys, she helps guide the future direction, reputation and values of the industry to make it a better and more equitable place.
Ford’s work has been consistently recognised throughout her career, at the highest level of every major international award show across an expansive range of clients and disciplines. However, she is also central to The Monkeys’ enviable client success, having recently won the Tourism Australia and NRMA Insurance accounts — certainly no small fry.
POWER LIST
CEO, oOh!media
Since taking the reins at oOh!media in 2021, O’Connor has successfully steered the company out of the troubled COVID waters, first getting it back on track and setting its course for the sky in a buoyant sector of the industry. Under her leadership, oOh! continues to expand its impressive network of screens and billboards, recently winning the highly prized long-term contract for Melbourne’s five new Metro Tunnel stations.
In the last few months alone, O’Connor has led the agency to deliver engaging and ground-breaking out-of-home content for Airtasker and Audible, just to name a few.
She has also spearheaded oOh!’s drive to make its work and the broader OOH sector kinder to the planet, introducing blackouts across 70 sites between 1am and 4am each day, leading to an estimated energy savings of some six per cent with a negligible loss in viewability.
O’Connor boasts an incredible 36-year career in Australia’s cut-throat media business, covering commercial, content and media.
POWER LIST
soon to be part of Accenture Song
When it was announced that Fein (along with colleagues Sam Geer and Chris Colter) would be departing Initiative to launch Accenture Song’s media division earlier this year, the industry fell off its collective seats.
Prior to joining Accenture, Fein was the CEO of IPG’s top media agency, Initiative. During her six-year stewardship of the agency, she worked tirelessly to re-engineer the company both commercially and culturally.
Last year, under Fein’s tutelage, the agency won the B&T Award for the Best Use of Sponsorship for its now iconic Cricket Covers work for NRMA — transforming the saddest time at any cricket match (rain stopping play) into the biggest branding opportunity in the sport.
Fein has dedicated herself to making the industry a better and more diverse place. She is an MFA board member and a member of the LGBTQ Executive Allies Forum.
POWER LIST
CEO, GroupM, Australia and New Zealand
Aimee Buchanan has undoubtedly shaped the media industry for the better in her 20-plus-year career.
During Buchanan’s 10-year tenure at OMD, which included five years as CEO, the agency grew to be one of the largest in the country. Since being poached from OMD to take the top spot at GroupM in October 2021, Buchanan has moved quickly in building an enviable roster of executive female leaders around her.
In an industry where women are still underrepresented in senior roles, Buchanan is focused on supporting and promoting women in media. As the first female CEO of GroupM, she has spoken candidly on several key issues impacting the industry, including diversity, sustainability and the future of TV.
Not one to simply give things lip service, Buchanan has been the key driver in a number of industry-first diversity and employee wellbeing initiatives. Under Buchanan’s leadership, GroupM was recently named a Great Place To Work with 81 per cent of employees saying that it was, indeed, a great place to work, compared the the national average of 56 per cent.
POWER LIST
Founder, Gloster Advisory; senior advisor, Accenture Australia & UN Women Australia
With a career that spans more than 30 years, Sunita Gloster AM is an experienced commercial leader in the media, marketing, technology, sustainability and not-for-profit sectors. She has consistently ranked on B&T‘s Women in Media Power List for the last 10 years, but this is the first time she has taken the top spot.
Gloster has served as an advisor to UN Women Australia and is a strong advocate for diversity and equality in Australia. In June this year, she was appointed chair of Diversity Council Australia.
She is also a non-executive director for Maurice Blackburn Lawyers and the UN Global Compact Network Australia. Additionally, she is a senior advisor at Accenture and is a fellow on the CEO/Director Network for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Centre for Australia-India Relations.
Gloster is a widely published industry commentator, a frequent keynote speaker and a panellist on ABC’s Gruen. In 2023, she was named on the King’s Birthday Honours List “for significant service to the media and marketing industry and to gender equality”.
Among a host of other media roles, Gloster had previously served as the CEO of the AANA, chief commercial and strategy officer at the 10 Network and chief customer officer at WPP AUNZ.
With such esteemed roles across Australia’s entire media industry, unmatched sway and influence, exceptional talent for public speaking and irrepressible spirit and energy for empowerment and equality, Gloster is the most powerful woman in media bar none.