Firstly, thank you for taking the time to read our 2024 B&T Women in Media Power List.

The women listed below run some of the largest organisations within the advertising, marketing and media industry. Their work not only impacts the general economics of their field but also has a huge influence on Australian society and culture as a whole.

Sadly, it has not been a vintage year for much of our world with high-profile instances of wrongdoings that went right to the top of some of the biggest businesses in the country. But it is because of that fact, not in spite of it, that our Women in Media Power List is as crucial today as it was more than a decade ago when we launched the B&T Women in Media Awards.

Now, the tricky part of choosing. We consider four main criteria when choosing the 30 names on the Power List. We share and debate internally amongst our editorial team and externally with our close and senior network.

The criteria includes:

Looking at the size and health of the organisation of which the woman is a part of, Looking at how their work has impacted the general workings and economics of our industry, How their work has impacted society and culture within Australia, And how they use their power to drive inclusivity and equality.



B&T has also been sure to recognise the Women Leading Tech within their very own 2024 Power List as well as B&T’s CMO Power List 2024.

I’d like to thank all of the women on this list for smashing through those glass ceilings for future generations of women to follow — and I’d like to thank you, for reading.