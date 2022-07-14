Wednesday TV Wrap: The Best & Most Brutal State Of Origin Match Ever Brings In 1.7 Million

Nine’s State of Origin grabbed 1.792,000 eyeballs last night, there was fighting, tension and Valentine Holmes’s pants fell down.

Ultimately The Maroons won finishing on 22 points, while The Blues fell behind on 12 points. All the excitement helped Nine secure almost 50 per cent of the overall share.

This Origin round has consistently pulled in big numbers for Nine with each game pulling in over 1.7 million eyeballs.

The first game which saw the Maroons win grabbed 1,771,000 eyeballs and the second game, which saw The Blues bring it home brought in 1,797,000 viewers.  Which set up the third game to be extra exciting, who would win? well, The Maroons did.

But, other stuff was happening on television last night besides The Origin.  Seven News hit 923,000 viewers while Nine News earned 804,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 508,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 397,000. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 425,000 viewers and Tipping Point pulled in 287,000 viewers. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 360,000 viewers – Carrie is back and she’s on the attack and I love it!  10 News First also brought in 314,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 557,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 452,000 viewers. 

The Weekly With Charlie pulled in 381,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Gruen pulled in 416,000 viewers – pretty solid numbers considering what they were up against! 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 49.2 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 18.2 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 13.2 per cent, followed by the 10 Network with 11.8 per cent. While the SBS had 7.5 per cent.

