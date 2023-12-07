Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Taronga Zoo

Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Taronga Zoo
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Australia is a nation of nature lovers – so it is little surprise that Nine’s Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo made it to the top ten last night.

A total of 390,000 signed up to watch the documentary last night which went behind the scenes at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

It was beaten to the top spot for entertainment by The Chase Australia which pulled in a total of 445,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, 414,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Hard Quiz on the ABC.

Seven News won the night overall with 748,000 metro views, Nine News had 675,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 29.6 per cent of views. It was followed by Seven with 26.8 per cent, the ABC with 20.2 per cent and Network 10 with 14.6 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.6%26.8%14.6%20.2%8.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network748,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network732,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network675,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network668,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network560,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV502,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network445,000
8HARD QUIZ S5 RPTABC TV414,000
97.30-EVABC TV412,000
10TARONGA: WHO’S WHO IN THE ZOONine Network390,000



TV Ratings

