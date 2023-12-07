Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Taronga Zoo

Australia is a nation of nature lovers – so it is little surprise that Nine’s Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo made it to the top ten last night.

A total of 390,000 signed up to watch the documentary last night which went behind the scenes at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

It was beaten to the top spot for entertainment by The Chase Australia which pulled in a total of 445,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, 414,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Hard Quiz on the ABC.

Seven News won the night overall with 748,000 metro views, Nine News had 675,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 29.6 per cent of views. It was followed by Seven with 26.8 per cent, the ABC with 20.2 per cent and Network 10 with 14.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.6% 26.8% 14.6% 20.2% 8.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 748,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 732,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 675,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 668,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 560,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 502,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 445,000 8 HARD QUIZ S5 RPT ABC TV 414,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 412,000 10 TARONGA: WHO’S WHO IN THE ZOO Nine Network 390,000