Monday TV Ratings: The 1% Club Scores Seven A Win
Seven’s The 1% Club continues to woo viewers – last night the quiz show was the most-watched entertainment show of the night with a total of 543,000 people watching.

Hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, The 1% Club gives contestants the chance to win $100,000 and join the elusive richest 1% of the population.

It is not a game of knowledge, however, but a game of brains, with contestants having to use their common sense to win.

Elsewhere the ABC’s Australian Story picked up 467,000 metro views and Seven’s The Chase had 461,000 metro views.

Nine’s A Current Affair also caught eyeballs with 635,000 metro viewers watching.

It was a less positive night for Network 10 which only had one show in the top 20 which was The Project with 211,000 metro views. While The Bachelors struggled to 170,000.

Overall the night was won by Seven with 29.6 per cent of views. It was followed by Nine (28.5 per cent), the ABC (20.3 per cent), Network 10 (14.0 per cent) and SBS 7.6 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.5%29.6%14.0%20.3%7.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network836,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network810,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network730,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network696,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network635,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV547,000
7THE 1% CLUB (R)Seven Network543,000
87.30-EVABC TV505,000
9AUSTRALIAN STORY-EVABC TV467,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network461,000



