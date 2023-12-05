Monday TV Ratings: The 1% Club Scores Seven A Win

Seven’s The 1% Club continues to woo viewers – last night the quiz show was the most-watched entertainment show of the night with a total of 543,000 people watching.

Hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, The 1% Club gives contestants the chance to win $100,000 and join the elusive richest 1% of the population.

It is not a game of knowledge, however, but a game of brains, with contestants having to use their common sense to win.

Elsewhere the ABC’s Australian Story picked up 467,000 metro views and Seven’s The Chase had 461,000 metro views.

Nine’s A Current Affair also caught eyeballs with 635,000 metro viewers watching.

It was a less positive night for Network 10 which only had one show in the top 20 which was The Project with 211,000 metro views. While The Bachelors struggled to 170,000.

Overall the night was won by Seven with 29.6 per cent of views. It was followed by Nine (28.5 per cent), the ABC (20.3 per cent), Network 10 (14.0 per cent) and SBS 7.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 29.6% 14.0% 20.3% 7.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 836,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 810,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 730,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 696,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 635,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 547,000 7 THE 1% CLUB (R) Seven Network 543,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 505,000 9 AUSTRALIAN STORY-EV ABC TV 467,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 461,000